THE NIGHT WITHOUT A PRESIDENT: 53 YEARS AGO TODAY, PRESIDENT KAUNDA RESIGNED

In 1968 when the United National Independence Party (UNIP) held the National Council at Chilenje conference Hall in Lusaka, the meeting flopped because it was reduced to a regional and tribal battlefield that left Dr. Kaunda shocked to the bone marrow.

Dr. Kaunda told the National Council members that he was disappointed and appalled by the open regional and tribal utterances and practices.

It was at this point that Dr. Kaunda resigned stating that he did not want to be part of a political organisation and government promoting regional and tribal divisions and stormed out of the meeting and went straight to his official car and was driven off to State House.

Upon arrival at State House, Dr. Kaunda told his staff and wife Betty to pack their belongings in readiness to vacate State House.

Vice-President Grey Zulu called Kapwepwe, and these two liberation heroes drove to State House to talk to Dr. Kaunda.

Zulu and Kapwepwe tried to reason with Dr. Kaunda indicating how the leadership vacuum had potential of triggering tribal bloodshed, but Kaunda refused to rescind his resignation.

For almost fourteen hours, the country had no president.

Some of the people in Kapwepwe’s faction were delighted with Dr. Kaunda’s resignation because they wanted Kapwepwe to vie for the presidency and replace Dr. Kaunda.

However, Kapwepwe refused to be driven by his supporters’ political intimation.

The resignation of Dr. Kaunda on the 5th of February, 1968 is captured in a book titled ‘The Night without a President’ by Sikota Wina who served in Dr Kenneth Kaunda‘s government.

Credit: Fyambe