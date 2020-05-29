By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

THE NO. 1 INVESTOR IS A ZAMBIAN

The administration of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a government of laws and not of men. It therefore follows that all the actions and decisions taken by his government are sufficiently backed by laws. As an experienced Lawyer with many years of practice, President Lungu swore to protect the interests of the Zambian people and this is what he has been doing from the day he moved into State House.

Zambia’s relationship with foreign governments and foreign nationals is founded on the principle of mutual respect and reciprocity.

As a key member of the global community, Zambia will continue to foster cordial relations with the outside world. In so doing, Zambia and Lusaka Province in particular welcomes foreign investment at the same time placing greater emphasis on promoting domestic investment.

As we do this, we place the interest of the Zambian worker at the core of such investments. We do this because we know and believe that the number one investor is the Zambian worker. Without the Zambian worker, there willl be no investment to talk about.

In Lusaka Province, all investors (foreign and domestic) should be rest assured that President Lungu’s administration will protect their investments.

On the aspect of workplace quarantine, it should be noted that there is nothing wrong with restricting movement of workers in a particular place for purposes of meeting production targets. What is important however is to ensure that all the workers to be quarantined consent to the quarantine measures and conditions. As we battle Covid-19, it is important that we keep the wheels of the economy turning and keeping our brothers and sisters on the job. The concept of quarantine in industrial practice is not new as it has been done world over for centuries. In security operations, some of our men and women in uniform are sometimes quarantined when carrying out various security operations. Even our gallant health workers in the front line of the Covid-19 response are under quarantine for periods of up to two weeks. All that is important is obtaining consent of the workers.

To ensure compliance to the Labour Laws and related legislations, my office will soon commence the inspection of workplaces in Lusaka Province. These inspections will be conducted along with officers from the Provincial Administration, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry and LCC and will be done sector by sector. The objective of these factory tours will be to ascertain the level of compliance to our laws and further get firsthand feedback from the workers on how they are being treated in their respective work places. We will do this because the Zambian worker is the No.1 Investor.

