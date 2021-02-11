Press statement from Naphtali Musonda African National People’s Conference of Zambia.

11th February 2021

The Northerners must not partake in ethnic division.

The people from the Northern part of our country must refuse to be used as a vehicle for segregation and conflict on the unitary state of Zambia. We must particularly refuse to be used to fight the Tonga people who in all fairness have stood in total solidarity with the formation of the statehood of Zambia before and after Independence.

Apartheid in South Africa wouldn’t have been successfully dismantled had it not been for the bravery of some liberal white people like Hellen Suzman inside the system. Our view is that since the Northerners are generally being perceived as the group fighting for perpetual dominance of Zambian leadership and the ones with most individuals fighting against UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s aspirations for the Republican Presidency, we strongly urge them to lead in uniting Zambia by refusing to be part of the ethnic superiority being perpetuated by the likes of FDD President Edith Nawakwi Hambulo.

We must condemn any Northerner or any Zambian for that matter, whether politician or traditional leader, who wants to propagate a sense of entitlement of ownership of Zambia to the exclusion of the 71 tribes. This is a dangerous ideology that might work for our generation now, but will undoubtedly bring war in future generations. Our idea is to build Zambia now for the future, let’s allow democracy and fairness to function.

Naphtali Musonda

President

African National People’s Conference of Zambia (ANPC)