The PF has no stronghold anywhere in Zambia, because the increasing price of cooking oil and other commodities is the same in Mansa as everywhere else in the rest of the country, says Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba.

And Kalaba said his former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chalwe Lombe is too scared of losing his job that he cannot properly advise the President that the Lieutenant General Paul Mihova led Zambian mission in the United Kingdom, is risking isolating the country by flouting that country’s laws.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kalaba said the PF could only claim to have strongholds in the country, if the prices of goods and living standards in areas they perceived to be their strongholds, were better off than the rest of the country.

Kalaba said the unfortunate part was that everyone across the country was complaining of the hardships which had been brought about by President Edgar Lungu’s poor leadership.

“PF has got no strongholds. The prices of (750 ml) cooking oil is now costing K34 in Mansa, just as in other parts of the country. So where is the stronghold when people are suffering even more? What have they done for the farmers in Eastern Province?The only stronghold is in their pockets and bellies,” Kalaba said. “They ferried a lot of people to collect NRCs and voters cards…but Lesa nimalyotola, God is a God of justice.”

Kalaba said everything the PF did was backfiring on them.

On information that the Zambian Mission in the UK is flouting that country’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations by asking shippers to go to home of diplomats who are on recall, something which the government there has banned for now, Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs minister, said it was incumbent upon every embassy to adhere to the rules of the host country.

“How can you have shippers go to to recalled diplomats homes during this period?” he asked.

He said besides, he had information that the foreign missions were passing through the hardest of times, ranging from erratic allowances, delayed payments and not being sure when the next payment would arrive.

Kalaba wondered whether this was even the right time to be recalling diplomats to be replaced by the others, which would even place added burden on the already stretched treasury, saying the government may recall those diplomats now, but Zambians will also recall President Lungu in August, 2021.

He warned against the activities of Zambia’s UK mission, saying those people took their regulations seriously, expressing… –Daily Revelation