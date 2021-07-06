THE OPINION POLL IS GENIUNE, THOSE DISPUTING THE FINDINGS ARE USING EMOTIONS- POLITICAL SCIENCE ASSOCATION OF ZAMBIA

…as Political Scientist Dr Alex Ng’oma says the people rubbishing the Poll are not being objective

Lusaka…Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) has described those disputing the findings of the recently conducted survey on Voter behaviour and candidate choice in selected Provinces as being emotional.

According to the dissemination of findings Conducted by PSAZ in collaboration with Faraline of the United Kingdom , President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been tipped to win the August 12 Presidential Election.

Speaking in a Telephone interview, PSAZ President Joe Ndambwa said the Poll is genuine and was conducted over a period of time by independent experts who are not inclined to any political party.

He said because the poll tipped a candidate of a certain political party to win does not render the findings futile.

“We are an independent organisation, we are not a political organisation that is inclined to any partisan interests. We are experts and do not have emotions over these elections. What we say is what we discover,” he said.

Mr Ndambwa has urged those who think the findings are not real to institute their own commission and see the results it will give them.

He has since disclosed that the association is in the field collecting data for other provinces and would present the findings soon

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Dr Alex Ng’oma says opinion poll appears to have been designed scientifically adding that figures do not lie.

He said what the opinion poll has done is to announce results according to its findings.

“Because one political party has been tipped to win, the losing party has dismissed the poll not on the basis of objectivity but because of Political Polarisation,” he said.