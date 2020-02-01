Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has said that the opposition political parties are looking for an excuse to pull out of the upcoming February 13th By-Elections because they have sensed defeat going by the support the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is enjoying in Chilubi.

Speaking to ZNBC News, Mr. Sikazwe wondered why the UPND did not pull out of the Sesheke Parliamentary by-election were there was a lot of bloodshed compared to the peaceful environment which is obtaining in Chilubi District.

Mr. Sikazwe said that the opposition should just concede defeat instead of misleading the nation that there is violence in Chilubi.

Mr. Sikazwe said that the PF will show the nation that it is possible to hold a by-election without violence and that there was no need for people to shade blood over an election, adding that campaigns should be about ideas and not physical fights.

The Presidential Affairs Minister further urged the Zambia Police to continue patrolling the Chilubi until the elections are held.

Meanwhile, PF deputy campaign manager for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election Geoffrey Mwamba said the party will not protect anyone who will get involved in illegal activities.

Mr. Mwamba said the PF will only preach President Edgar Lungu’s development agenda.

On Friday, the opposition UPND and NDC threatened to pull out of the by-election in Chilubi if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not address the alleged reports of violence in the area.

The people of Chilubi will be going to the polls on the 13th of this month to replace the late members of Parliament Rosario Fuindanga who died last year in November.