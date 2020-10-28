THE OPPOSITION QUESTION. WHEN OPPOSERS SWITCH SIDES

The opposition plays a very key role in any democratic dispensation by offering critical policy checks and offering alternatives.They provide timely warnings and prod the government whenever there is a diversion from the acceptable governance norms and principles.

Its in times like now that the value of the opposition should be appreciated especially in Zambia. Just imagine what would have happened if there was no robust opposition in Zambia today?

*Forest 27 would be gone by now.

*Tasila would have gotten the whole forest to herself in eastern Province.

*Mukula would be extinct by now through ECL and his PF ANNOINTED.

*Firetenders, Ambulances would not have been exposed.

*The Gold mine sold at a paltry $2.5 m.

* Gold brutally stolen from the poor people of North Western Province by PF using state institutions like the Police.

The opposition offers Policy options for national growth. Its for this reason that civilised democracies fund and promote the opposition. The opposition is accorded Constitutional recognition and respect by all tax supported institutions.

A government that shifts focus to destroy the opposition should be flushed down the drain. The opposition is the oxygen of democracy. Its for this reason that all Patriotic Zambians should rise up and condemn the PF instituted agenda to hound out the opposition using state institutions. Its unacceptable for the PF ANNOINTED under Edgar Chagwa Lungu to override all state institutions in their bid to consolidate their failure to govern.

Instead of focusing on stabilizing the Kwacha which is in a free fall, the GDP in negative and addressing the Energy crisis, they are busy trying to kill and destroy the opposition.

They would like to take the route of the Biblical prodigal son to indulge in debauchery using what little remains of the national resources. They want to have unbridled borrowing and corruption.

Its is for this reason that the staged comedy led by Edith Nawakwi and now joined by Dan Pule and others can not pass without comment. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his charlatans have tried all stunts to deceive Zambians but to no avail. We have seen how they had to fish Edith Nawakwi out of Political oblivion to come and sing the Privatization monologue which the Zambians rejected even before it was started.

Eventually, poor Edith Nawakwi had to be redeployed on a lone smear fishing expedition in HH’s properties with the agenda of inciting mutiny and possibly find a grain of incriminating evidence to charge HH with treason. She travelled all the way up to Livingstone and came back crestfallen.

Currently, the they are dangling BILL 10 and lining up nonentities as back up vocalists in their diabolical push for Bill 10.

They call them opposition leaders! What? These are men and a woman who can not even win a position in a ward committee. Men like Dan Pule who have failed to even run a church branch are lined up as opposition leaders supporting Bill 10.

Zambians, let’s be serious for once. No wonder someone said hunger has no sense. “Sebana wi kute”. The sebana wikute stunt is just the last spasms of a failed Political campaign.

The determined ploy to destroy the opposition has lamentably failed. The deployment of the police to distract the opposition is building public solidarity.

Zambians are fed up.PF wants to destroy Democracy by destroying the opposition. Those they can’t buy, they will imprison or kill. When Opposition members stop opposing they become defectors and cadres. PF has just gotten new cadres.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL