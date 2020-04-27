THE ORIGIN OF TONGA AND LUVALE/LUNDA COUSINSHIP AND KAONDE/LAMBA BROTHEEHOOD

If you ask anyone why Tongas and Lozi play tribal cousinship, the answer is obvious- tribal wars. But what many people may not explain is the genesis of Tonga and Luvale/Lunda cousinship. There is no recorded history or oral narrative where Tongas fought Luvales or querelled with Lundas.

The genesis of this cousinship was by solidarity and indirect relationship. For a long time the KAONDE and Lambas suffered serious siege and raid from the Lozi. After conquering the Lamba, the Lozi attacked the KAONDE in Kasempa.

In 1893, His majesty the King of Barotseland Litunga Lubosi Lewanika I received some disturbing news that the Kaonde speaking people were invading, abusing and killing the Nkoya speaking people. The Nkoyas were getting so stretched and weak hence they asked his majesty the Litunga for help. The Litunga was so upset and convened an emergency meeting with all area Indunas and ordered for troops to be sent to the Mankoya side. Senior Induna Mukulwakashiko commanded the army which was now full with all tribes with the Mbundas who were very skillful at the use of bows and arrows. The nkoyas also joined the Aluyi/Mbunda warriors when the later attacked the kaondes for their own safety.

For weeks the KAONDE were surrounded by the Lozi warriors at the famous hill of Kamusongolwa. During this time, Lozi received logistical support from Luvales and Lundas.

Chief Kasempa and chief Mushima Mubambe lead the Kaonde warriors but were clobbered.

In Chibombo queen Nkanga of the Lenje bene Mukuni, had strategically placed Chitanda and Mukubwe to the west to check the Ila and kaonde. The Chitanda warriors realised that after Lozis defeated kaondes, Lenjes would be the target, so getting rid of the Lozi among the KAONDE was a safer precaution. The Lenje of Chitandalumamba attacked the Lozi from behind while Mukubwe from the front cutting food supplies from Lundas and Luvale.

This war claimed many kaonde lives From that time, Lenjes and Lunda/Luvales became tribal cousins while Kaonde/ Lamba/Lenjes became brothers. Due to the connections of Lenje and Tongas through Chipepo of Valley and Mukuni and Bantu botatwe linguistic grouping, Lunda/ Luvales are part of this historical cousinship. Kaondes and Tongas are not tribal cousins but brothers.

It’s only the Lozis and Tonga’s who are cousins because of the war the fought in 1880 of which the Lozis defeated Tonga’s in resulting to grab all beautiful Tonga women and cattle.