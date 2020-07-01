The owners of Chicago’s lack wisdom.

By Nancy Prisháàn’s Mum

Do they know that their standing in business is more important than the benefits they feel will be derived from the temporal and assumed power that Kaizer Zulu yields?

Chicago’s needs the Council more than they need Kaizer. The council, and Chicago’s life span as a business will exist BEYOND Kaizar Zulu’s life span of being close to the powers that be.

Ba Chicago’s must humble themselves and not apply any arrogance. The Council is within its jurisdiction to suspend any license as and when they deem fit according to whether or not the terms and conditions of licenses given are being met given the Statutory instruments in place during this Covid period.

Faces aside. Even if it was another Mayor in place, fact is the Presidential directive was clear, yet not being adhered to.

It’s either ALL bars and Pubs close or ALL pubs and bars open. No sacred cows.

Chicago’s must apply wisdom when picking battles. They stand to be the ones who may lose more in this fight, than the Council or Kaizer himself.