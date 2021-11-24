THE PARTY WILL DISINTEGRATE IF WE DELAY TO ELECT A PARTY PRESIDENT – LUSAKA CONSTITUENCY PF CHAIR LADIES

… says Zambians still have hope in the PF after the failed promises from the UPND.

Lusaka … Tuesday, November 23,2021 [Smart Eagles]

Lusaka constituency PF chairladies have expressed concern that the party might disintegrate if a president is not in place before June 2022.

Mandevu constituency chairlady Christine Mwanza said PF members will have renewed hope if a party leader is elected.

She said most Zambians are regretting voting for the UPND because of the failed promises and PF stands a chance to bounce back into office.

And Lusaka central constituency chairlady Monica Mulenga said the party members respect the decision of the members of the central committee to have the convention in June but that they should also hear the plea to have the party convention before June 2022.

She said the recent defections of some PF members is a source of concern.

” Having the convention in June 2022 is too far. We are on the ground and we know what people want. We might have by elections and we need a leader to spearhead campaigns,” says Prisca Daka, the Kanyama constituency chairlady.

Meanwhile, Georgina Banda of Munali and her Chawama constituency counterpart said the PF will lose members if there is a delay in choosing a party president.