THE PARTY WILL DISINTEGRATE IF WE DELAY TO ELECT A PARTY PRESIDENT – LUSAKA CONSTITUENCY PF CHAIR LADIES
… says Zambians still have hope in the PF after the failed promises from the UPND.
Lusaka … Tuesday, November 23,2021 [Smart Eagles]
Lusaka constituency PF chairladies have expressed concern that the party might disintegrate if a president is not in place before June 2022.
Mandevu constituency chairlady Christine Mwanza said PF members will have renewed hope if a party leader is elected.
She said most Zambians are regretting voting for the UPND because of the failed promises and PF stands a chance to bounce back into office.
And Lusaka central constituency chairlady Monica Mulenga said the party members respect the decision of the members of the central committee to have the convention in June but that they should also hear the plea to have the party convention before June 2022.
She said the recent defections of some PF members is a source of concern.
” Having the convention in June 2022 is too far. We are on the ground and we know what people want. We might have by elections and we need a leader to spearhead campaigns,” says Prisca Daka, the Kanyama constituency chairlady.
Meanwhile, Georgina Banda of Munali and her Chawama constituency counterpart said the PF will lose members if there is a delay in choosing a party president.
The level of desperation from PF supports and structures begs to be addressed. Like a person on life support this institution is hanging on a thread of wishes of what might have been instead of reality.
What is this talk about people regretting voting UPND into power. Where do you guys get this narrative from. Like parrots you repeat what your misguided and reckless leaders tell you. Unfortunately without thinking you just receive it and believe it. That is what is annoying. Your leaders lying to you and you ignorantly but innocently buying this nonsense.
What you are saying holds no water. Just from proclamations alone caderism is dead except for a few pockets here and there who seem to want to continue with their mischievous activities and will pay dearly once appended. This simple act eluded your great and mighty leaders for over seven years. Imagine the incompetence.
The budget has demonstrated more than ever the willingness to deliver the developmental projects and is more actual than the empty promises from the previous regime. So your words don’t match with the statement of issue on the ground.
Secondly the liberty of freedom being enjoyed right now far out class you guys in all your reign. You guys were tyrants. Unforgivable. A little bit of power given to you by the people and you could not handle it. A big shame to you. And after all that you want us to give another chance to perfect your stupidity lordship rule. Never. Go do that back yard or in your garden of make believe. We are done with stupidity. We been there , done that and are not going back Period. From now on your character is important to us. We have leant a bunch about your crowd.
Therefore your arguments for stating that UPND and alliance have failed the people are baseless and shows gross ignorance of what is factual and seriously undermines our intelligence to think that we can be easily mislead.
Please carry on with the resuscitation of your political party because we do need checks and balances. But don’t misled yourselves into think you can entice us into a relationship again. No please we are way past over you as Zambians. That’s the honest truth.
Maybe if you bring fresh and credible people. Maybe it can work a little. But the ones you wish to parade are the nail to the very coffin that will used to bury you for good. Wise free advise.