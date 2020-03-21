ROAN Constituency member of parliament Joseph Chishala says the people he represents are happy with the controversial Bill 10.

Chishala who is in parliament on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket shocked Zambians and his party when he stayed to support the Bill as it was presented for second reading last Tuesday.

The NDC along with the UPND have been opposed to the bill and according to NDC president Chishimba Kambwili, Chishala had been instructed to walk out on the bill.

But as it came last Tuesday, Chishala defied his party remained planted in his seat while UPND lawmakers walked out on the bill that requires two thirds majority to pass.

Chishala justified his support for the bill at a press conference in Lusaka yesterday.

Chishala said he defied NDC position because the people of Roan were happy with Bill 10.

He vowed to remain a member of the NDC despite ignoring the party’s stance on the bill.

“Therefore, whatever move l make in parliament, l make it for the sake of Roan. My stay in parliament, l will always do it for the benefit of the people of Roan. There was no need for me to walkout. I want to assure the nation and the the people of Roan that l will never walkout of parliament at all cost,” said Chishala.

“I would rather fight within inside than to walkout. To me, l don’t see any sense of walking out. The people of Roan voted for me to debate in the house not to walk out. I don’t see. how I will formulate the laws outside parliament.”