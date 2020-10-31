Antony Bwalya writes

“The persecution we suffer is not for us. It is a necessary evil we all must embrace and endure in order to guard and protect the collective conscience of our Zambian Republic.”

A UPND administration cannot and will NOT allow 22 Zambians to be subjected to subhuman conditions in a 4x4x4 cubic meters room with poor ventilation, a single broken toilet and shower.

This is the same space in which people must also eat from.

This should trouble the conscience of all of us.

President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND welcomes and embraces all persecution that gives us an opportunity to experience first hand the challenges of ordinary people so that we can serve them better.

To God be the glory.