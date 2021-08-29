THE PF BURIAL IS DONE UNTIL YEAR 2067

… _resurrection is unthinkable, UNIP has been in the victory waiting que for 30 years now_

Emmanuel Chilekwa

28 August 2021

The cause of death for the PF, according to the Zambian majority Doctors’ diagnosis in the ECZ’s ICU room included *rampant corruption, theft and looting of public vaults, wanton toxic tribalism, swallowing of expired dangerous drugs supplied by Ministry of Health, destruction of the Zambian Constitution by stampeding on Article 106 Sub Article 3, obtaining life by false pretence as there were no jobs, no money and higher numerous taxes worsened by violent corrupt caders throughout all the veins of the critical Zambian communities.*

When the 7 million plus Zambian surgeon medical doctors went to examine the decomposing pungent PF body, about 2.8million expert poll doctors in the ECZ Intensive Care Unit room, declared that the PF died on the way to the polling booth, *5 years ago* and the body was beyond recognition.

Prior to 12 August, the PF “clinical officers” had tempered with the *Admission Records* , importing thousands of doctors from 3rd world countries such as Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique but due to Covid-19 regulations and alert “immigration officers”, entry into the Zambian ICU room was vehemently denied.

It was discovered that some of the PF imported doctors were actually under age, never went to medical or surgeon school, unfit to conduct the postmortem to resurrect the PF body as only 50% of the PF veins were in semi working order.

About 48hours before the 2.8million doctors arrived in the ICU, the PF body already in disfunction disoriented and decomposing state told the medical doctors that once out of ICU, would immediately go out to arrest the one that the 2.8million proper doctors were supporting.

Burrial of the PF body took place at Mulungushi International Conference centre two hours after midnight on 16th August. The mortuary attendant was promised to receive the PF petition papers which were meant to keep the PF body out of the morgue. Todate, nobody wants to get near the PF body as Zambian Doctors say the body is highly infectious.

Attempts to cremate the PF body are under way as there’s no heartbeat detected on the body. Undertakers are trying their level best to hide the decomposed pungent PF body.

Now I hear the PF Central Committee met and said they want to REBRAND, resurrect the cremated PF body, still wrapped in the sunken titanic boat, so that they bounce back to life despite the 2.8million senior doctors declaring the PF body as being decomposed beyond recognition.

Sadly, the UPND, backed by the 2.8million doctors, is bound to rule the country for a minimum of 23 (that’s year 2044) before getting into decomposition state.

I will say what the Bible says: a fool says unto heart that there’s no God.

Those believing that there’s hope for PF bouncing back to power are living in a “fool’s paradise” of pseudo hope. PF, no matter what they do, whoever they put in power, will never bounce back even in year 2067 to 2075.

Bible says there’s time for everything. Now, like it or not, it’s time for UPND and Bally at the helm for guaranteed 10years.

Why do I say so? Zambians never bring back a defeated political party. I gues they give enough rope for a ruling party to mess up, tolerate its mess up but once they say they’re done, they kick you out mercilessly with a resounding defeat at the ballot and they bury you into extinction- never to rise up again. From thence forth, they look to the future for new political outfit to have a chance too to rule and mess up.

From now on, only “new” parties such as Democratic Party, Socialist Party, PNU and PeP stand a chance to outfox the UPND from power at a later future time.

The PF should not expect to jump the waiting que because UNIP has been wait for 30 years, MMD has been in the que for 10 years whilst PF has just joined the que for a paltry 16 days. It’s illogical, unfair and impractical to expect PF who by 2026 will only be in the victory waiting que for 5 years. There’s no short cut to Plot one. Well, the PF may say they jumped the que leaving UPND in the opposition que. But that is before a party was tested. There’s no such thing applicable after the Zambians have tasted your governance.

Remember, KBF told ECL that Zambians had tasted the PF leadership, it was time to taste other people’s leadership. But because the PF suffers from the handicap of being deaf and dumb, they never listened. They got whacked.

In 1991 after new opposition MMD of FTJ defeated KK’s UNIP, they got burried. Then in 2011 PF defeated MMD and the MMD has tried to REBRAND but to no success. Now the PF has been thrown into the opposition dungeon pit, that’s it. It’s dead and burried. You may argue but ask the Zambians why they don’t go backwards on that score.

UNIP was in opposition for 6 years before ascending to power in 1964. UNIP was founded in October 1959 by Mainza Chona as a successor of the Zambian African National Congress (ZANC), banned earlier that year. UNIP was initially led Chona as the ZANC leader, Kaunda, had been imprisoned. Kaunda later assumed power as leader of UNIP after he was released from prison in 1960.

UNIP ruled for 27 years following KK’s outlawing of One Party State by repealing of Article 4.

In the 1991 elections, KK was so stubbornly certain that he said “now go form your small little parties but come November 1, UNIP and KK will bounce back.” UNIP was the luckiest party with shortest time before they assumed governance of the country from colonial hands. Since then, it has remained so far away in the que of finding the path to power todate.

Like ECL who just less than 48hours before election day warned that he would arrest Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Like KK, ECL so sure of victory on 12 August 2021. Results came, the PF was no match both at Presidential vote and number of parliamentarians. In fact, because of the PF’s dictatorial tendencies worsened by wax in their ears (WITE), it led to production of about 10 independent MPs whom their corrupt adoption system kept out of adoption list.

Then newly formed almagamated groups formed the MMD to challenge KK in 1991. MMD won on the promise of “the Hour has Come” for freedom and democracy. It reigned for 20 years.

Then came PF. 10 years in opposition ranks and 10 years in government. Am sure they are done and out.

The UPND party was in opposition for 23 years. So expect them to reign minimum up to 2044, that’s the least period – going by the trend.

Now the onus is on the UPND to reign with a possibility of going up to 2075vif they do very well and Zambins approve them as the real deal.

So, bad news is, get used to the UPND government to reign from now up to 2044 being the least time in government. But, more likely may rule double their time of 23 years in opposition which is 46years in government. This is the harsh reality. It may not sound good but that is what is in the offing.