NDC says the following

The PF campaign strategy for 2021 is sevenfold ;

1: stoke tribal divisions within the country.

2: use of violence and intimidation.



3: prevent the opposition from mobilizing by way of denying police permits.

4: discrimination in the issuance of NRC’S.

5: short Voter registration period to limit the number of youths registering as voters.

6: Electoral malpractices by bribery and votes manipulation.



7: Altering the republican constitution through Bill 10 to grant dictatoriol powers to the President.

This strategy is an admission of failure, the PF has nothing to show voters apart from corruption, economic mismanagement and the break down of the rule of law.



With no achievements to show voters, they intend to cling to power through unconstitutional means to protect their ill gotten wealth.

They have absolutely no intention of holding a free and fair election, and they certainly don’t intend to handover power in a peaceful and dignified manner, they will fight to the bitter end.