*THE PF DON’T WANT TO HAND OVER INSTRUMENTS OF POWER TO THE SPEAKER ONCE PETITIONED – MWIIMBU*

Leader of the opposition in Parliament and UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu says the Patriotic Front sponsored Bill 10 seeks to amend Articles 103 and 104 which governs the procedure followed when a President elect who is also a sitting President is petitioned in an election.

According to the current law as amended in 2016,a sitting President who is also a President-Elect ought to hand over instruments of power to the Speaker of the National Assembly upon his re-election being petitioned.

“The PF through Bill 10 intends to amend Articles 103 and 104 of the constitution of Zambia so that the President continues in office even when there is a petition and they are deliberately quite about it,” said Mr. Mwiimbu

Mr. Mwiimbu said the clause was deliberately put so that there is no interference in the due process of the law and added that there is no way a person being contested in the courts of law would continue superitending over matters of the nation which includes the Judiciary and other institutions of governance.

He was speaking during the News Diggers organised public discussion themed:Bill 10,the way forward last night.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM