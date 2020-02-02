THE PF GOVERNMENT, ZAMBIAN MISSION IN CHINA PLACES OVER 200 ZAMBIANS IN THE LINE OF DEATH IN WUHAN.

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Let me say here and now: that we need to recall the entire Zambian mission to China for failing to do their job. We cannot continue using expensive tax money, money being raised at a great sacrifice to millions of Zambians, just to pay for the expensive perpetual holiday of a handful of PF aligned individuals masquerading as “diplomats and embassy staff” in China. They spend their days buys things in China for resale in Zambia rather than advancing our collective interests in that country.

A little over a week ago, I had asked whether or not we were absolutely certain that we had our best and brightest serving our national interests at our various missions abroad… As usual, PF cadres were incensed and made hideous suggestions that we were jealous of diplomatic appointments.

Now, we have credible information out of China, over one week after the outbreak of the deadly #coronavirus, that our embassy officials in China have failed to do their job – the only job they have in the world, that of protecting and serving the interests of Zambia and Zambians in China.

We now know embassy officials in China spend their time chilling and drawing salaries for putting their feet up. Only this time, their inability to do their jobs has put at risk over 200 young lives in Wuhan, the epicenter of the now rampaging #coronavirus. How can a country like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, beat us to evacuating our own people out of the jaws of death!!

And typical of a failed government, they are busy holding Press Briefings and giving running commentaries over #Seer1 while they refuse to protect the lives of our 200 students.

This should tell the public about where the priorities of this government and those who pretend to serve in it rest – to serve their own interests, because clearly some prophet has commanded much more of their attention than the lives of 200 Zambians in a foreign land.

Clearly, the ineptitude of the PF knows no bounderies.

If you cannot evacuate those students back home because you care more for power than service, then bare minimum, have enough living supplies delivered to them enough to last them the entire quarantine period. We have families in grave distress because they have no assurance around the safety of their loved ones in a death zone.

Do your job.