THE PF HAS THROWN PRESIDENT HH INTO A PACK OF WOLVES COUNTLESS TIMES BUT HE COMES BACK LEADING THE PACK- BY KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- MRS CHRIZOSTER PHIRI.

03/05/2021

They tried to bury him. They didn’t know he was a seed. They tried to drown him. They didn’t know he was a fish. They tried to burn him. They didn’t know that he was ash. They tried to plunge him. They didn’t know he was an eagle. The heart of a lion cannot be broken by a mere whirlwind.

President HH is still standing strong, focused and absolutely visionary like never before despite the dire situations he has passed through propagated by the tyranic PF. The faint in heart have deserted his vision and joined the perpetrators of poor governance. This political battle is not for the weak in mind or the faint hearted.

Opposition political parties and the ruling party have tried to drag his name in the mud co-jointly but he is still towering with a firm foot to the ground like never before. If greatness was a person then HH would be the name.

We owe this man a vote for not giving up on us, he has fought for us and generations yet to be born. He would have taken the seat of onlookers and sipping coffee at the comfort of his mansion but no. HH has put his head on the chopping board for your economic, social, political, environmental and cultural salvation.

Choose a leader who loves you as he loves himself that way you will have no corruption cases or infringement on human rights. President HH loves me, he loves you, he loves us and he loves every Zambian regardless of being resident in Zambia or in the diaspora.

vote for ideologies not songs. President HH and the UPND mean well for all Zambians regardless of differences in political affiliation.

(C) UPND ZAMBIA