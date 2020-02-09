THE PF IS LOSING ITS MOST POTENT WEAPON YET.

THE SILENCE OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

By Kalapashi

The PF’s most powerful weapon has not been violence, nor tribalism nor kasaka ka ndalama nor indeed the admittedly infectious dununa reverse song. The PF’s most potent weapon has been the silence of us the Zambian people.

We the Zambian people have been largely silent as PF did all sorts of wrong things. We watched silently as the 2016 election became a blood bath culminating in the death of a young lady just starting her life Mapenzi Chibulo. We watched silently as the same election melted down into a competition for tribal dominance as PF unleashed a two tribal frontal attack with Kambwili hammering the Tonga people on one side and Mangani and Panji Kaunda unrolling ‘wako ni wako’ in Eastern province on the other. We watched in silence as hundreds of Civil servants lost their jobs on the basis of their surnames in the guise of national interest. We have watched in silence as billions of dollars in public funds have been stolen in blatant corruption such as the 42 fire engines for $42 million. We have watched silently as one bad economic decision is made after another such as the huge accumulation of debt in a short period of time and vanity projects like the Presidential jet bought for $65 million while canceling student meal allowances. And the list goes on.

Majority of us have been mute expect for a few lone voices such Laura Miti, Pilato, Linda Kasonde, retired archbishop Tresphor Mpundu, UNZA lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa, legal veteran professor Michelo Hansungule, activist Brebnar Changala among others. By our cowardice we have exposed these our brothers and sisters to the extent of suffering physically, for some of them, through arrests and detains, (with death threats on Pilato’s life) being economically disadvantaged to being labeled opposition party operatives.

But of late Zambians have started speaking up and speaking out. The volume increased this past week when Zambians widely condemned tribal hate speech from PF operatives Bizwell Mutale, Chanda Nyela and Nkandu Luo. Zambians are clearly fatigued by PF’s blatant and naked tribalism, they let the ruling party have it. Even PF carders and supporters participated in this condemnation and in fact more aggressively.

This resulted in minister of religious affairs Godfridah Sumaili issuing a statement, hastily, to condemn tribal hate speech. Hereto Sumaili has been mute on the innumerable wrongs and ‘sins’ of her political party instead insisting that ‘Jesus is in the boat’. Unfortunately, knowingly or unknowingly Reverend Sumaili has been a facilitator of these PF evils.

Soon after Sumaili’s statement, President Lungu also issued a statement on his Facebook page. It’s not clear whether the Statement was issued at the President’s direction and or sanction or it was just Isaac Chipampe’s initiative. Both President Lungu and Sumaili’s statements were weak and lacked the venom that such heinous behavior such as tribal hate speech needs to be dealt with. In fact one would have expected the President to demand the arrest of the culprits as the law prescribes. Anyway, at least they said something.

But where is this courage among Zambians coming from? Could it be because of the anger and frustration with the economic hardships and all the things that are not just working for us as a nation or its because of certain ‘things that could have been returned’ to some Nigerian in South Africa?

Whatever the case ba Zambia ka volume please! These are my fellow Zambian citizens I know who are known to not shy away from speaking out and who love justice and equity. We defeated Colonialism. We defeated one party dictatorship. We defeated Chiluba’s third term. We defeated RB’s lackluster and self serving rule.

This attempt to divide us while we are being robbed blind we shall also defeat. We are Zambians. Proud and free!!

Natukokolepo!!