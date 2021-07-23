THE PF MEDIA DIRECTOR OUT OF CONTEXT

Antonio Mwanza the PF media director, is quickly degenerating into a nicoopomp by undervaluing the Zambian governance system.

Let’s consider the following quotes from his media briefing:

“The UPND will use violence to disrupt the elections and discredit it’s outcome, as they are currently organizing 60,000 youths in Lusaka to cause mayhem on the 11th August in Mandevu compound as they will be signing a social contract. And that they will cause confusion on the 10 the and 11th to disrupt the peace in Lusaka and the Copperbelt”.

Antonio? Tell the nation about the over 2000 youths your party has been training to cause confusion in Lusaka and Copperbelt in the midday of 12 th August, so that you may stuff the ballot?

Comrade Mwanza, kindly tell the nation about the teargas canisters which are in possession of your caders?

Antonio Mwanza tell the nation who killed the Mandevu UPND member?

Antonio Mwanza tell the nation about your disintegrated PF in Chawama which is burning properties?

Comrade Mwanza tell the nation about your militia camp called “kamugodi” and the Intercity den of PF politically inclined criminals?

Antonio, signing a Social Contract with the youth doesn’t amount to violence.

Why should we cause mayhem when we are winning the elections?

Tell the people about your fully operational and sponsored violence in Lusaka Central?

Indeed the PF media director is out of context.

The UPND Alliance is a torchbearer to the people for a better tomorrow.

People of Zambia, only 19 days have remained to that CHANGE which you need.

Don’t buy cheap talk from a nicoopomp like Antonio Mwanza and his criminal fellows in the PF.

For your own information, no one stands in the way of a decided population, people are upset with the PF. It’s just that they can’t come out in the open for fear of been hacked and victimization.

Vote 4 president Hakainde Hichilema, Veep Mutale Nalumango and all the UPND Alliance candidates.

#Time4Change

#Ballywillfixit

#ZambiaForward

Nsofwa Hamudombe

Ambassador 4 Chang