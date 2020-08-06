George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt provincial Chairman

Politicophobia, or the fear of politics, is a catch-all term that encompasses a wide range of individual fears. While there is limited research on politicophobia, it is real and right now it is been experienced by the PF. Some think that days are running so fast.

The PF are panicking because meteorologists are saying that Zambia is now experiencing short days and short nights as we go towards elections. Days are moving so fast that it’s making the Presidency uncomfortable. Like the way it is in exams, when you study adequately, you enter an exam with confidence. Luck of preparedness pulls down ones confidence. This is happening in the PF.

Those who understand the game of politics in the PF did not celebrate the election results because they are aware that despite winning, results were not impressive. The PF celebrated publicly for winning ward bye elections but got worried privately. Those were purely fake and sugar coated victories, this we know. Vote buying shows that a Party in Government is obsolescent. Let me help someone to understand one thing, the opposition was not looking for a win in places like Luapula. It was an opportunity for the opposition to test their political fertility. The PF must get worried that their former bedrooms have been exposed by the opposition. Imagine someone breaking your grill doors up to your bedroom. Anyway, we do understand your fears.10 years in power is not enough when others stayed for 20years.

The desperation by the President to commission projects amidst corona virus shows how fast they want things to happen. This is purely fattening a cow on the day of sell. The Political experts have told the President that the ground is lukewarm in their perceived strongholds, and that the oppostion has gained grounds despite loosing.The impact of the divisions in the PF is now felt especially with the few months remaining to call for elections,hence, some senior party members privately calling for President Chishimba Kambwili to go back to the PF to help out. Pressure is mounting everyday. Plans are underway to start reconciliations with the true greens after dumping them.

As we speak, there is no clear stronghold for the PF where they can gun more than 50% votes without the interference of Bally Mbwili. One man in the PF said,” We are all going to prison if we loose, we must do what it takes to win” This type of fear is questionable. If the PF wins next year is like telling the people that the devil will enter heaven.