Bowman Lusambo, a Lamba, convened a political meeting in Kapiri Mposhi. The reason why I am mentioning Mr Lusambo’s tribe will be apparent in the subsequent paragraphs.

The campaign-style meeting had a huge crowd of people. For some reason, Bowman is attracting huge crowds everywhere he goes “mobilising” the Patriotic Front. After some artists had sung and danced for him – it was now time for the speeches. Perhaps the most bizarre of all speeches came from the Patriotic Front chair of the Central Province – a very foolish man by the name of Chanda Mutale. Speaking in the Bemba language – Mr Chanda Mutale spewed out of his mouth things that can very quickly bring this nation to the brink of war.

Here is a verbatim print of what Mr Chanda Mutale said: Hakainde ico a fwaya kweba ati akabule icalo cino akacipilibule bonse tuka sanguke aba Tonga (Hakainde wants to turn this country into a Tonga country).

It is time to condemn such anti-Tonga sentiments. All the good people of Zambia must stand together to condemn this type of tribalism. If we had a serious leader or president, we would not have had ruling party thugs promoting such blatant hatred for Zambians. This thug is wrong for several reasons.

Zambia is a collection of all tribes. Some people like this Chanda Mutale thug think that Zambia is a Bemba country to which they invited other tribes to help them. Zambia is a collection of tribes, and each tribe contributes to the efficacy of our Republic. That being the case, there is absolutely no reason to fear Tongas, as if Tongas will somehow destroy Chanda Mutale or the ilks of his character.

Tribal divisions are quite overrated. Zambians cannot tell each other apart. If someone does not tell you their tribe, or their name – you cannot tell which tribe someone belongs to. And so, while Mr Chanda Mutale’s little bones are filled with hatred for Tongas – an independent observer cannot tell the difference between this thug and any other citizen of our country.

There was a certain tribalist priest who had a Bemba-sounding name. He spewed a lot of anti-Tonga sentiments only to tell us much later that his father was a Tonga. No one could tell his Tonganess because Zambians really cannot tell each other apart. It came as a shock that in fact, that particular Bwalya was indeed fathered by a Tonga. This should lead us to one thing – we need to extend tremendous hospitality to everyone in Zambia, no matter the socially constructed barriers of the tribe.

I have advocated in the past, that to fight tribalism in Zambia, we must fight sentiments like the ones that Chanda the thug spewed in Kapiri. But more than that, we must also recognise the importance of the other. We should not try to obliterate the presence of the other. Instead, we must try to recognise and appreciate the efforts of all. That is what it means to be One Zambia, One Nation – a nation that respects diversity and appreciates all her citizens equally.

Tonga citizens of our country must be walking with their heads held high. Zambia is their country, and they should never feel like they are begging to belong to it. If Zambians choose to elect a Tonga for president, let it be. Zambia is for all and each one shares in its viability equally.

Since we are a Christian nation, I must now address the deafening silence of Christians on this matter. By far, Pentecostals have the ears of this government. They must speak out against tribalism coming from PF leaders. It is time to be Christians, not in name only, but also action. Anyone who incites violence or insults a Zambian must be condemned, and the churches should be clear about this.

Zambia has grown as a result of the hospitality of all its citizens. The Lambas of Zambia welcomed people from all tribes to settle in their lands. This is why it is shocking that a Lamba – Bowman Lusambo will be the curtain-raiser for Chanda Mutale – that tribalist thug whose tribalism soiled the sacred memory of our collective. May God bless our country.

