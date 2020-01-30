THE PF NO LONGER COMMANDS PUBLIC TRUST AND CONFIDENCE.

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

I must confess: Late last night, like over 20,000 ordinary Zambians; many of whom non politically aligned, including PF members and sympathizers I presume, opted to use our very expensive internet bundles to listen in to an open conversation hosted by a named prophet.

Now, I cannot remember a day in recent history, when Zambians have provided an individual with such kind of a virtual audience, let alone the kind of attention the named individual received. It was staggering to watch.

Many of us watched out of curiosity. Some out of a genuine search for answers. Others simply tuned in out of sheer disbelief at the very suggestion, however remote and potentially bonkers, that the country we thought we had been building, and the collective values we say we profess and have attempted to even codify in our Republican constitution; may altogether be a farce and a facade for something else only a handful of very powerful individuals might have knowledge of.

It is like we are living in a fantom bubble where nothing really is real.

Now, I often like to exercise a great deal of cautious skepticism when it comes to matters of religious extremism, ritualism and fantacism. I prefer to watch from a distance as a way of keeping some grip on my own sanity, so be rest assured; I would be the last person to pin the future outlook of our collective fortunes on what the man holding some crystal ball says.

Yet make no mistake: the fact that a sizeable majority of people are prepared to entertain alternative rationality to the problems Zambia and her people are facing, simply means the government has lost the trust of the people who elected them. Zambians no longer believe that the PF government and those serving in it have the best interests of the country at heart, especially that the party in power and many of those close to the circles of power have been accumulating an enormous amount of wealth at such an exponential rate, when our national productivity is at an all time low and everyone is suffering. How are these individuals managing to generate so much wealth so fast when the underlying economy is dead? How are they making their money? Where is it coming from?

When we say they are stealing, they say they are not. But when the economy is at its weakest, people are prepared to turn to alternative interpretations of how a small group of people has managed to get so incredibly wealthy in the middle of such economic destitution and turmoil.

To the opposition, especially the main opposition; the lesson is simple – Zambians value honest hardwork. But above all, we love our God too much that any one individual or group of individuals, or indeed a political establishment that anchors its grip on power on forces of darkness, falsehoods, lies and deceit will be gotten rid of the moment the people experience an epiphany.

This is where we are right now.

It seems the people we thought we knew, the government we thought we had, the leaders we thought we elected, MAY not exactly be who they say they are or indeed whom we thought they were.

It feels like one big con.

Now, whatsoever you believe, I urge you countrymen and women to earnestly pray for our country.

The country is under attack and the enemies are among us.

No one single individual or opposition political establishment must seek to benefit from the salvation Zambia is about to receive, except the people themselves who have suffered incredible torment at the hands of those who should have protected them.

God is about to scatter our enemies and he will install for us the kind of leadership we deserve because he has raised enough honest, hardworking men and women to provide the right kind of leadership and look after the interests of his sons and daughters here on earth.

However long it takes, Zambia shall indeed be free.