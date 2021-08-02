By Kapya Kaoma

Prof. Nkandu Luo’s execrable claim that Hakainde Hichilema is paid by the African Liberal Network to allow same-sex marriage, and revoke the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation once in power made me wonder if being PF turns public intellectuals into Political Fools. Prof. Luo’s claims are ridiculously insane except for the outlandish harm it may cause to the already demonized gay community.

The homosexualization of HH was expected, but coming from Prof. Luo is simply jaw-dropping. In Trumpian style, and with her mouth covered in a mask, she openly buried her reputation in Kasempa among pastors–ignoring the ninth commandment–“You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16). The Zambian Constitution does not allow same-sex marriage, and the declaration is enshrined in the Constitution. HH couldn’t allow same-sex marriage or remove the declaration without amending the Constitution. Only a fool can be duped by such a fib

Prof. Luo’s goal is to use the public disgust attached to homosexuality to enchant Christian fundamentalists into voting for the PF. History is not starved of the truth– gays have not stolen from us, her party has; gays haven’t killed or terrorized innocent Zambians for supporting the opposition, PF cadres have; gays haven’t watched our children die from curable illnesses while their own are flown to South Africa and Europe to be treated by gay doctors, Luo’s cadres have been the beneficiaries. So why sacrifice gays for corruption brought about by the Lungu administration?

Prof. Luo is highly concerned about homosexuals. Yet Zambians care more about the quality of their life than a gay person, a drunk, or sex worker roaming the streets. They want a president who fires and prosecute corrupt ministers more than the one who sniffs for “sinful” homosexuals in every hotel or guest room on taxpayers funds. Zambians want a president who treats them as human beings, who promises to protect their human rights, create jobs, and ensure that every Zambian has access to safe drinking water, sanitation and of course basic living standards. This is the Lungu she should be selling to voters!

Prof. Luo wholly knows. Hakainde Hichilema is just as homophobic as Lungu and his association with the African Liberal Network doesn’t change it. Even if he supported gay rights, he wouldn’t be alone. Many Zambians have links to gay affirming organizations–FIFA, English Premier League, World Vision, World Health Organization, Bread for the World, the World Council of Churches, the World Bank, the IMF, the European Union, the UK, the U. S., the United Nations, and African Union Human Rights and Peoples’ Rights Commission–the list is endless. Like HH, both Lungu and herself have personal dealings with some of these organizations.

On June 30, 2016, the United Nation Human Rights Council adopted the resolution to decriminalize homosexuality and protect gay persons. Two years earlier, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights called for the decriminalization of homosexuality and the protection of gay persons in Africa. Since then, Angola, Mozambique and Botswana have decriminalized homosexuality, and Namibia is to follow. South Africa is the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. Is Prof. Luo suggesting that Zambians should vote out the PF for associating with all these institutions and nations?

The Trumpian bigotry expressed by Luo betrays the very title ‘professor’–she is an embarrassment to the academy! The HH team should be cognizant of her game–it is time to empty the kitchen sink. The PF loves the gay whoopla and it works–it ignites Zambians into blaming their misery on homosexuals as opposed to those in power. But life is not short on factuality; homosexuality does not put food on our table–it is a private matter. Even if gays are headed to hell, like drunkards, it is none of Luo’s or her pastors’ business.

What mournful dirge should I sing for the once respectable Prof. Luo has stooped to the level of Mwila, Kambwili and GBM? Poor young women in shame now dwell, for once a political model, her integrity and dignity in Kasempa lost! She goes down in history as a liar in a mask!

Notably despicable is also for men and women of the cloth to continue shouting the “Christian nation” mantra in exchange for brown envelopes filled with blood money–the funds that would have saved many lives had it been spent on health care. Pastors must be prophetic enough to speak truth to power. But who can when pastors compete for the President’s wallet shouting, “give me a brown envelope, and I will give you a prophecy?

Thus says the Lord. Homosexuals are behind Zambia’s economic, political and ethnic woes. Alebwelelapo! Amen!”