THE PF SHOULD CEASE TO EXIST, IT LEFT A BAD TASTE IN THE MOUTH- KEARNS.

FORMER Mansa Mayoral Aspiring candidate for the Patriotic Front (PF) Nsama Musonda Kearns has observed that the former Ruling Patriotic Front Party has turned out to be a nightmare on many Zambians.

In a post on Dynamic Analysis Zambia (DAZ) WhatsApp group this morning, Mrs. Kearns likened the PF to food which has left a bad taste in the mouth.

She said the Patriotic Front (PF) compromised the characters of innocent people who aligned themselves with them.

And Mrs. Kearns said the PF should on moral grounds cease to exist to allow the police to investigate every suspicious character and make conclusions before Zambians can hear the word PF again.

Below is her post on a dynamic analysis Zambia WhatsApp Group:

Good Morning DAZ and Happy Sunday, the Former Ruling Patriotic Front Party has turned out to be a nightmare on many Zambians especially the 1.8 million that gave our former leaders a benefit of doubt.

They have left a bad taste in the mouth and compromised the characters of innocent people who aligned themselves with them.

What’s most surprising and painful is that there are people who are still thinking of reviving or awakening this nightmare by thinking of going to a convention.

At this stage, this Party should on moral grounds cease to exist to allow the police to investigate every suspicious character and make conclusions before we even hear the word PF again.

I would be adding salt to injury if I start citing cases that need governments intervention but went unanswered such payment for retirees who even camped at ministry of justice, former Mansa Battery workers, the most vulnerable people of our society who depend on social cash transfer, children on the streets

All these would have had better lives had people not decided to stack away money.

As if not enough we are supplied rotten medicines, like we don’t care who dies, our forests got vandalised, our wildlife displaced, our peace disturbed.

Those who tried to mention these things were victimized, harassed and headed for jail.

It was either you support them or they turn your life into he’ll and labelled you a spy for the opposition.

Then today someone still wants to remind us of this nightmare by mentioning the same parry that turned us into idiots, zombies, laughing stock! PF my foot! Close this terrorist group already, lift the immunity and take aware the diplomatic status of these terrorists who paraded as leaders and investigate them thoroughly.

They cannot keep getting tax payers money when the tax payers survived by the grace of God.

Fix it Bally, Faka pressure. These thieves deserve no mercy of anyone.