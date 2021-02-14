THE PF VINDICTIVENESS AND SELFISHNESS

I will go straight to the core of what I want to say to my fellow Zambians, in view of the approaching elections, the most crucial ever, since independence in 1964. President Lungu and his PF leadership are so obsessed and paranoid about getting HH out of the presidential race that it has become their only preoccupation, at the expense of national development. Every government priority and project has now stood still, in place of the campaign against HH and the UPND. Day and night, the PF are conspiring, planning, scheming, plotting against HH and his UPND leadership. That is how serious a political threat the HH and the UPND have become to the PF today.

Of course, the UPND are a serious political threat — and all Zambians know and can see that. That is why the PF, through the mastermind of the instruments of violence, Stephen Kampyongo himself, are so desperately using criminal, illegal and violent acts specifically to prevent HH from appearing on the ballot paper in August. PF illegal activities are too many to enumerate, and they are all common knowledge to Zambians. The false accusation against Mubita Nawa and Anthony Bwalya of ‘fraud’ charges are only among the latest PF dirty strategies against the UPND. Another is the PF paying Edith Nawakwi a hefty sum of money for her to destroy the moral integrity of HH, so that the PF courts of law ultimately find him guilty and imprison him, to prevent him from contesting the presidency this August. To say the least, this is a satanic and despicable ploy.

Another latest example of PF criminal illegalities is the relentless pursuit of manipulating HH’s Kalomo property matter that occurred some two and a half decades ago. The PF are hell-bent upon seeking every nook and cranny in the matter which they could use to subvert the law, just to find HH guilty even though his Kalomo land transaction matter was/is completely above board because it was transacted totally legitimately and legally. And now Lungu is so doggedly pursuing the innocent Hatembos for the sole purpose of bribing them into testifying against HH. The Hatembos must remain in hiding because the PF could, in fact, kill them if they fail to achieve their objective.

Of course, we also know that Lungu, Kampyongo, and the PF leadership generally are intent on incarcerating and/or killing HH because they know that in free and fair elections, the PF stands no chance of victory whatsoever. The PF knows that, and Zambians all know that.

The PF policy of tribalism is also despicable. Over 90% of the cabinet and the leadership of parastatals and other government entities are from the northern and eastern areas. This is common knowledge to us all. Some individuals of conscience from those areas have, in fact, spoken against this perversion, now and again. Just look at Lungu’s latest 6 Permanent Secretary appointees. All of them are from the northern and eastern areas. None of them is from the remaining majority of the provinces. People have complained against this, and Isaac Chipampe’s defence? Answer: The President does not look at tribe when making appointments to senior positions in government (and, by extension, to the parastatals too) but only considers the capabilities and competence of the individual.

Of course, what Chipampe really means, without saying him saying it explicitly, is that only people from the northern and eastern areas of Zambia have the capacity, the intellect and the educational/professional qualifications for senior leadership positions! That, clearly, is a grave insult to the rest of Zambians from outside the northern and eastern areas of Zambia whom Chipampe deems to be too incompetent and unqualified for senior positions. Yet, as both Lungu and Chipampe know, we have thousands of many individuals from outside the northern and eastern areas of Zambia that are very highly educated (PhD holders in various disciplines, Professors, etc, etc) from whom Lungu could choose — if he wanted to. He knows that. But Lungu, as a matter of his own personal policy, deliberately chooses to be tribalistic and divisive in his appointments. The Pf leadership is not only extremely incompetent but, in particular, very tribalistic, very discriminatory, and ethnically very divisive.

The matter of rampant corruption and theft of public funds through grossly inflated contracts continues to be of very grave concern to all politically-conscious Zambians. Of course, we can never forget about the Fire tender matter, the 48 houses, the mukula logs, the ambulances from South Africa, the Bangweulu government hospital tender, etc, etc. Too many to enumerate. But the scale and depth of PF corruption keeps getting worse. The latest scandal, Honebee, really stinks. What makes it particularly bad is that it so quite directly endangers people’s health and lives through government health institutions giving them expired drugs and defective condoms. This is one of the worst of PF government scandals! As if that is not enough, now Defence Minister, Davies Chama, is being linked to the theft of Zambian tax-payers’ money through a grossly manipulated multi-million Dollar defence contract with an external party. All of that money now going into Chama’s pocket would have gone into employing the thousands of trained but currently unemployed teachers and medical personnel, the provision of genuine (not expired) medicine for our health centers, the paying off of our retired government workers (some unpaid up to a decade!), for example.

The foregoing scenario of rampant corruption is the reason why every member of the cabinet is today so extremely wealthy. That is, therefore, why the majority of Zambians today are very poor and finding it very difficult to afford basic commodities, such as, for example, a bag of mealie meal, cooking oil, sugar, salt, mini bus fares, etc. For quite a while now, civil servants, even the senior ones, simply have no money just half-way through the month. They are perpetually in debt because they are forced to borrow so that their families can barely survive. It is all due to the rampant corruption and mismanagement of our economy by the PF government.

My fellow Zambians, if we want to stop the rot and misery we are now subsisting through, and which can only get much worse beyond this August if we do not change the government, LET US REFLECT ON, AND THINK ABOUT, OUR CURRENT ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES, OUR FUTURE AND THE FUTURE OF OUR POSTERITY.

LET US ACT WISELY AND VOTE FOR HH AND THE UPND BECAUSE THEY ARE OUR ONLY HOPE!

Chola Kabwe, Junior.

Political Observer.

Ndola, Zambia