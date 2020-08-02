THE PF’S BY-ELECTIONS VICTORY A PLUS TO THE OPPOSITION

We in the RPP are confident that, the PF’s victory in the just ended ward BY-ELECTIONS is a litmus plus test on our political standing as the Opposition Alliance.



Alot of irregularities were cited in the just ended elections, entailing us that the ECZ needs an overhaul in their functioning for them to attain the status of being a credible national electoral body.

Precisely, we as the RPP are very much aware of the electoral manipulations which were exhibited in Chiengi by state house and the health minister.



In Western province, comrade Mufalali of the UPND was attacked by PF thugs and alot more isolated violent incidents perpetuated by the sinking boat were also taken note of.



We are aware of what is pertaining on the ground, and that the PF have terribly lost political Strength.

The people are on the right side of rewritting our political history through the Opposition Alliance and president HH.



To all our members, compatriots of change, sympathisers and entire Zambian citizenry, be calm.

Remain resilient and resolve to stand up for the truth that shall sustain you.

Rally behind the OPPOSITION ALLIANCE for a better #2021 and beyond.

Aluta continua!

BallyWillFixIt!

Nsofwa-Hamudombe Joetex

RPP

Lusaka Province Secretary.