THE PF’S DESPERATION AND HATE OF HH
The PF’s bitterness and hate against HH is hitting the roof. President Hakainde was one of the first prominent citizens to offer his condolences to the family of late Hon Rodgers Mwewa and the people of Mwansabombwe on the demise of their MP at 8:35hrs on Sunday.
At 10:16, the PF still issued a statement demanding that HH should repeat the condolences message because it was not long and loud enough. What kind of hate, immaturity and bitterness is this?
They are of their father the devil and the desires of their father they will do for he abideth not in love. He is a murderer from the beginning. Whosoever is angry with anyone without just cause is a murderer and belongs to the evil one. You will know them by their fruits of hate, jealousies, dissensions, gluttony, corruption, terrorism, etc!
Pf has shown all the fruits of the devil, time is fast approaching when everyone in pf wishes they were in good books but it will be too late because like king saul ECL’s kingdom has been cut odd because they went against God and they know it
In my oppinion the PF ni ba Seka Uponokwe party. That is the new title that l can give them. They have nothing to offer but they remain kicks of a dying horse. Trully speaking they know now that the time is over any time they are going so with them even a smile will cost them to react like u are teasing them. Already they have sentenced themselves criminals.