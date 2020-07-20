THE PF’S DESPERATION AND HATE OF HH

The PF’s bitterness and hate against HH is hitting the roof. President Hakainde was one of the first prominent citizens to offer his condolences to the family of late Hon Rodgers Mwewa and the people of Mwansabombwe on the demise of their MP at 8:35hrs on Sunday.

At 10:16, the PF still issued a statement demanding that HH should repeat the condolences message because it was not long and loud enough. What kind of hate, immaturity and bitterness is this?