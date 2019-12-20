PRESS STATEMENT

20th December 2019

THE PF’S FAILURE TO RUN THE MINES PROPERLY IS WHAT HAS LED TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA .

Clearly, the PF regime has failed to run the mines for the benefit of the Zambian people and as a compromise for this failure this corrupt regime has in its visionless wisdom legalized marijuana (IBANGE). Despite more Mines being opened under the PF regime, unemployment levels in the mine areas have reached alarming levels. Poverty is very high in the once prosperous Province.

The way the mines are run, one wonders if there is a Government in Zambia that is supposed to oversee activities in this industry. The Mining industry is complicated that you cannot run without a strong industrial base. This has only encouraged Capital flight as 95% of the goods and services are outsourced, leaving very little money to circulate within the Country. Miners still have very poor conditions of service and are exploited because jobs have never been evaluated.

Surely, it’s a sin to run a Country without vision. There a lot of things that needs to be sorted out on the mines. Look at what some Mine owners claim as social corporate responsibility, they paint empty oil drums and donate these at check points as part of their social corporate responsibility. Most Mine owners’ ever since they bought the mines have never declared profit rendering the Golden share that Government holds useless.

It’s clear that the PF regime has openly declared that it cannot sort out the mess on the mines so that the Zambian People can benefit from their God given minerals. The only way out is to legalize the growing of marijuana (IFYAMBA). Very soon this will create problems for the Country. The abuse of marijuana will be on the increase. You may not agree with me now, but just look at how alcohol has been abused. Some people do not know what it is to be sober, they are ever drunk. This abuse has contributed to the high crime rate and fatal accidents on our roads.

PF has no capacity to monitor and control the abuse that will follow this careless pronouncement. Gone are the days when drinking places were restricted to persons above 18 years, nowadays its free for all and very soon it will free for all to smoke IBANGE. What PF has done is to destroy the moral fiber of this Country for the love of money. What a Christian Nation we are!! Food security could be comprised as well as most people will opt to grow IBANGE than maize. In any case only drug barons will benefit from this criminality and not the ordinary Zambian.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter