THE POLICE AND PF SHOULD UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE MORE THAN EQUAL TO TASK – CHIKOTA

Lusaka – 01/05/21

United Party For National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson, Stephen Chikota says the police should not dare the opposition political party as it is equal to task. He says the party had enough man power to withstand any kind of intimidation pointing out that they should not be pushed too far. Chikota says the party will not sit idle and watch the police abuse the law by following the directive from PF cadres like Kampyongo and his minions.

He adds that it was wrong for the police to be seen to side with the ruling Patriotic Front party when the law is clear on POA.

The UPND national deputy youth chairperson was speaking this when he addressed party youths at the party’s new national youth campaign centre situated in Lusaka’s Villa Elizabeth.

And Cindy Kauka, who is also the party’s deputy youth chairperson further urged the youths to soldier on and be strong as the intimidations was a sign of a victory to come. She says no sweet victory comes easy.

“My fellow youths, these intimidations and obstructions by PF cadres in uniforms is a sign of a victory to come this August. And therefore, I want to assure you that UPND is forming government come August. No sweet victory comes easy, this is the reason why we must all fight and fight hard”, Ms Kauka urged youths.

Speaking later, UPND Nangoma constituency aspiring candidate, Collins Nzovu thanked the youths for standing with the Zambian people. Mr Nzovu says, he was impressed to see how young people are ready to defend the country against people who do not mean well. He says PF has destroyed this country to the extent that the country has become a laughing stock to the international community. Nzovu says this was the more reason why young people should fight hard and save the future of the country.

The youths have since vowed to launch their national campaign centre in the next few days.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM