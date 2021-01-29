By Elias Sakala

Lusaka ~ Lusaka

THE POLICE ARE ALLOWED TO KILL – TAYALI

Chilufya Tayali a PF sympathizer has encouraged the police to be killing people who will meet to support the opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema and others who don’t agree with the ruling party

On his facebook account Today Tayali has expressed happiness on how the police behaved on the 23rd December 2020. Two innocent and unarmed Citizens were murdered by police when HH was summoned on trumped up charges reported to police by Tayali.

Tayali has never categorically condemned the killing of two innocent citizens instead like he behaved when Vespers was killed by police he has applauded the police for killing two Citizens by the police.

Tayali expressed his excitement on the conduct of the police by posting a post below on his facebook account

CIC PRESS TEAM