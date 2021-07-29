THE POLICE HAVE NO POWERS TO STOP PRESIDENT LUNGU FROM CONDUCTING CAMPAIGNS THE WAY HE WANTS – ESTHER KATONGO

The Zambia Police spokesperson Ester Katongo says police does not regulate the activities of a seating president of the Republic of Zambia.

Mrs. Katongo says the president is not subject to the Public order act which is used to regulate public activities.

The police spokesperson says no ordinary member of the public has the right to copy what the head of state does or order the police to stop the head of state from conducing his duties.

She has since warned UPND members to stop copying the president’s activities or face the law. “My advice to the UPND is that they should stop campaigning because doing so is against the law. The Republican President is free to campaign because the police have no powers to control his activities. He is immune to prosecution”, she said.