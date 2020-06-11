KABWE Central PF member of parliament and lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has urged police to break the bones of Zambian protestors.

Youths and Zambians angered by what they see as government corruption, unequal distribution of national resources, shrinking democratic space and heavy handednness on those who criticise the Government have notified police of their intention to stage a peaceful protest at Parliament in Lusaka on June 22.

But in a Facebook video, Ngulube said the idea of the protest was to go in the towns to loot shops and riot so they could create an impression that the country was ungovernable.

Ngulube urged police to deal with protestors with the force they could.

“Police must be ready for them. Break their bones if possible, let the people know that law breakers are law breakers,” said Ngulube.

The lawmaker said “the same people” planning protests first became gassers, the serial killers and now coming in form of protestors.

“Zambia is a peace-loving country and the people of Zambia are not interested whatsoever in all the protests that are trying to pick up,” he said.

Ngulube warned that the protestors would be used and abandoned by their “sponsors”.

“Let the people of Zambia live their lives in peace, we cannot be incited every time one politician or NGO is not happy with anything, he should take our people to the streets,” said Ngulube.