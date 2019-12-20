President Lungu during the Day of National Prayer

An economically inept and broke govt has perpetually continued riding on the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation for their personal political gain at the expense of the Zambian people. It is clear that govt under the leadership of President Lungu, has failed to run the country. Instead of coming clear on many issues rapidly damaging the country through inept governance, but efficiently so through insutiable anger for corruption are typically using God’s name to cover up.

A million dollar question though is; how long shall PF govt continue to use God’s name and Christianity in vain to gain political mileage? The dispicable evil acts by PF is unacceptable and calls for a serious rethink of giving them another mandate in 2021. They (PF) have hardened their hearts and skin to the neglect of its citizens like ants.

PF’s Antichrist acts are clearly written allover the walls of Zambia. Its hypocritical for people to masquerade as Christians yet they are wolves hiding in the sheep’s skin. We cannot fool God and His vulnerable people by the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation yet our hearts are bitter, full of theft, lacking justice and the rule of law on stinkingly and disgusting levels of corruption perpetuated by a few govt officials who have taken over our country as though their own homes.

√ Have you noticed how the bailiffs and the cadres have demolished houses in Kabwe leaving poor families homeless in the cold.

√ Have you seen how 400 people have been left homeless in Mwasemphangwe after government demolished their houses claiming they were built in the park?

√ Have you seen how PEP President Sean Tembo was hacked by Paul Moonga and Reuben Banda the PF cadres (Sean Tembo)

√ Did you listen to how Mapenzi, Lawrence and others were brutally shot? Only the people in that white Hilux in Kaoma know who pulled the trigger to kill Lawrence.

√ Do we all know who killed Vespers?

√ Have we listened to how Hon Lubinda burned houses for poor people in Shibuyunji and later claimed it was a mad man staying and cuting trees there.

√ We saw houses burnt in chongwe over land dispute between Presidential political Advisor Kaizer Zulu and a named Mr Phiri.

Did you see how Kaiza Zulu almost caused the lose of innocent children’s lives in a school minibus and further terrifying them with his gun?

√ We have seen theft in day light, we have seen police brutality in day light and PF still has courage to to mention God.

√ We have seen some named Pastors cursing brethrens and the following day go for the National Day of Prayers.

We have seen how govt has abused its powers by exporting mukula trees selfishly and how the buying power of kwacha has mercilesslly and disgracefully been raped against other currencies.

We are still witnessing highest levels of poverty in the country with cases of children dying of malnutrition and yet PF has continued to bring God name under disrepute even on matters that calls for good governance and action not prayer.

It’s inhumane for PF to use the name of God and Christianity because they want political sympathy while people are wallowing in poverty.

People have no food, people are hungry. Does the reduction of the mealie meal price to a reasonably less k100 need God presence? Yet we have seen export of maize meal and grains outside the country. But due to pure greedy and abuse of power for political mileage by PF, they have notoriously denied to declare poverty a hunger emergency. This at the expense of a poor common Zambian family with no food, poor tax driver who can’t manage the high fuel price to fend for his family, that poor farmer who cannot get a bag of fertilizer on time, that poor family without a discent house, that poor Zambian without access to free medical treatment and that poor children without access to quality education.

Meanwhile, access to these items is free even when they do not need them.

We all know PF government through the Ministry of Health and National AIDS Council receives huge somes of money for HIV prevention and treatment services in Zambia. We have organizations in Zambia under CDC, USAID getting funds from USA government and supporting yet where these huge sums of money are misappropriated as revealed by Danie Foote. Perpetrators go scot free and wash hands.

Such evil acts by our govt must be exposed at all cost. God listens and in His own time he shall free us from the tyranny of our corrupt govt who uses God name to fit their personal gain.

