THE POLITICS OF SELECTIVE VENGEANCE – Simon Mwewa

Tayali is simply a tiny pawn in the grand scheme of things.

He has not set any trends or set any course of action. He merely touched a switch that is embedded in a very complex network. In his mind, he thinks, he orchestrated Ba Kambwili’s down fall.

This judgment against Ba Kambwili has given Tayali a false sense of invincibility. In his warped twisted mind, he thinks he is a puppet master…but he’s actually a puppet that will be discarded and replaced.

The law is blind because it respects and honors certain values more than individual justice…but Tayali thinks he owns the eyes of the law.

Keep in mind, Tayali’s day is coming, and it will do so with ferocity and promptness. His day of reckoning will come within the tenure of the current administration…not after.

Notwithstanding, there is a law that prohibits forgery of any kind. So Ba Kambwili simply found himself in the dragnet of a system that used the most unlikely character to do its bidding.

The 30 pieces of silver that Tayali was given to file that complaint against Ba Kambwili have already been spent and consumed…and yet, Tayali still has nothing to his name, except another enemy added to his loooooong list of existing enemies.

Tonight, all of us will go to sleep, but Tayali will stay awake, scheming and plotting against a new enemy …this type of existence is short lived and very unsatisfying.

Imagine living a life purely based on finding faults and cracks in the lives of others…and yet your own life is in tatters. At the core, Tayali is a scared little man that is afraid of his own reflection because he is ashamed of who he is.

During the day he puts on a brave face…but when the lights are turned off…and he’s sitting on his bed alone…he asks himself the question, “What legacy will I leave for my children?”