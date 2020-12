The presidential page is not in the top 12 influential Zambian Facebook pages…

TOP FACEBOOK PAGES WITH HIGH ENGAGEMENT IN ZAMBIA WITH A MILLION REACH A WEEK, FROM 14 DEC 2020-20 DEC 2020

NOTE: DOES NOT INCLUDE DATA FOR 21st DEC,2020

1. Mwebantu with 3.6 million people reached.

2. Nkani with 3.3 million people reached.

3. Zambian Landscape with 2.6 million people reached.

4. ZWKP with 2.6 million people reached.

5. Milly Beauty Products with 1.7 million people reached.

6. Zed Diary with 1.7 million people reached.

7. Zambia Reports with 1.4 million people reached.

8. Miles Sampa with 1.4 million people reached.

9. Zambian Watchdog with 1.1 million people reached.

10. Hakainde Hichilema with 1.1 million people reached.

11. Chilufya Tayali with 1.1 million people reached.

12. Chellah Tukuta Photography with 1 million people reached.

SOURCE: FACEBOOK ANALYTICS