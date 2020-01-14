Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that the retail price of a 25-kilogram bag of mealie meal from 38 milling companies engaged by the government should not sale beyond K136.00

Ms. Siliya said that the tripartite agreement involving Government, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), the Millers Association of Zambia and Grain Traders Association of Zambia in November last year, should result in wholesale prices of roller meal at K 125.00 and breakfast meal at K 130.00.

Ms. Siliya said that key retailers have all agreed on a not more than K6.00 mark up which means retail prices for roller meals will be K 131.00 while breakfast meal being K 136.00

Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Service Minister, said that the tripartite agreement involves the FRA releasing about 196 000 metric tonnes of maize meant to cushion the high mealie meal prices.

Ms. Siliya has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the government is concerned with the high food prices hence the reduction in the staple food mealie meal which had reached K 180.00 a 25-kilogram bag in some parts of the country.

The Minister has, however, advised retailers to pass on the benefit to consumers while putting in place measures that do not allow people buying in bulk for resale at a higher price.

And Ms. Siliya said the government has continued distributing relief food to areas affected by poor rainfall patterns in the last farming season. She said President Edgar Lungu stands with the affected areas like Western and Southern Provinces.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya has called on Lusaka residents to take responsibility and stop disposing of waste in drainages because its among the biggest contributors to flooding in Lusaka.

Ms. Siliya said while illegal construction works have blocked pathways for rainwater, solid waste has also contributed by affecting the flow of water.

The Chief Government Spokesperson said the Ministry of Local Government has tasked engineers to find lasting solutions to flooding in the Central Business District like at the Kafue Roundabout.