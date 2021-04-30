President Edgar Lungu says the will of the people of Zambia on August 12, 2021 will be respected.

“All political players should follow the rules that govern the electoral process because the problem that Zambia is facing during elections is the failure to accept results by the losing party,” he said.

The Head of State said this at State House in Lusaka today when he held a meeting with European Union (EU) envoys accredited to Zambia.

“The EU should help to make political players know that the rule of the game is win or lose meaning that if one loses elections they should go back to the drawing board and look at how they can improve next time unlike causing confusion,” he said.

President Lungu said some politicians always claimed that election results were rigged yet they could not point out how that was done.

“EU is welcome to monitor the elections and to point out how Zambia can improve it’s democracy,” he said.

President Lungu pointed out that what happened in America after elections was a bad example of democracy.

“America has been a democratic Country for more than 200 years but those events showed that they have not yet perfected their democracy,” he said.

President Lungu said those dealing with African countries like Zambia needed to refer to history and understand that democracy was a continuous process that was being perfected with time.

He said Zambia would continue working with the EU in various sectors.

The Republican President also said security concerns in Mozambique were being monitored by SADC.

And European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said the EU appreciated President Lungu’s commitment towards holding democratic, free and fair elections.

“The EU will help Zambia financially in holding free and fair elections and following Your Excellency’s invitation, EU will deploy election observers,” Mr. Jankowski said.