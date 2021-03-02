The Real Truth About Persons Who Pose with Stashes of Cash on Social Media

_A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi_

So, since pictures began, there are those who choose to show off how much money they have by taking photos with huge stashes of cash on display. Oh, and it’s not a local phenomenon, i have seen top athletes and entertainers do the same.

Whilst it may give them a warped sense of achievement, here is what it really means.

First – it showcases their sense of inferiority

They feel that by showing people their money, finally they can show the world that they have reached. It comes from a sense of inadequacy that is the overcompensated by such gregarious behavior.

Second – it opens one up to opportunists whose primary reason for being with them is their display of money. These types are vultures, not real friends. These include corny friends, overenthusiastic relatives and even fake girlfriends or boyfriends whose only appeal for you is your “apparent” riches. These types bolt the moment the money disappears and tend to be the loudest mockers when things go south.

Third – it opens up one to criminal elements. There are people who are always looking at ways to scam someone and where such cash is on display, they shall come with the latest “investment” or deal to make you even more money. Other criminals are outright brutes who shall just use force to rob you or else kidnap and loved one and demand a ransom.

Bottom Line

If you have recently come across some serious cash, don’t be tempted to do the next “social media post” with money displayed all over your living room or car! Instead, have the prudence to keep your money and exploits to yourself.

You never know who is watching. The most dangerous as far as I am concerned is the Tax Man! Indeed these things have a way of bringing about unwanted consequences. 😉

Picture Credit: Floyd Mayweather showing off a portion of his $300m cash pay after his last bout!