THE REASON WHY BEMBA SEEM TO DOMINATE OTHER LANGUANGES IN ZAMBIA

First and foremost we should know that Zambia has 72+ ethnics groups but only about 6 are famous. Where we have Kikaonde, Luvale, Tonga, Nyanja, Lozi and Bemba.

Now what has made bemba seems to top the 6 and 72 +languages.

Bembas know how to promote their language ,they are very clever and skilful when it comes to that, it’s something you can’t take away from them.

To promote their language, Bembas have self esteem and never feel shy to speak their language in public unlike other tribes like Tongas and Lozis who like speaking Nyanja among themselves even when all of them are of the same tribe.

A bemba man would love you to speak his language, you can greet him in other language he will respond in bemba and at times he would pretend as if he is not understanding your language just to let you switch to bemba.

And again according to my research bemba seems to be one of the easiest language to learn with that good intonation and words seem to be straight and not confusing not only that it is widely spoken through out the country hence top the 6.

When you talk of the music industry,” most of the songs are done in bemba as well as comedy and movies, this promotes bemba to be more popular than others.

You can easily speak bemba in banks and super markets but find it hard to speak Tonga or lozi, sorry I’m just citing examples” i don’t mean to degrade other tribes as I’m not Bemba by tribe but Bisa.

OTHER TRIBES PROMOTES BEMBA.

I have also found that other tribes feel shy to speak or exculpate themselves in their own language in public, they would love to speak bemba or nyanja this have witnessed on several occasions hence promoting bemba.

It’s more like bemba has just a unique and funny accent, simple and straight. It’s easier to do business using bemba than other languages hence it’s more like a business language.

The last but not the list bemba tribe is the biggest in Zambia with about 35 clans with so much influence.

Researched. By “Lwapi “Bisa by tribe.

Please i didn’t mean to downgrade other tribes after all we are one people with flesh and blood, being bemba, lozi isn’t a sin. We must work together for the betterment of all of us what affects a Tonga affects a bemba as well.

Thank-you one Zambia one nation.