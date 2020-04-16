The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced half a billion United States dollar debt service relief fund for the world’s poorest and vulnerable economies to help them fight and contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not among economies that have been selected as some of beneficiaries. This is because of technical conditions that one must meet to qualify.

The countries that will receive debt service relief are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DRC, and The Gambia.

The list also include, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo and Yemen.

According to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, the relief applies to member countries affected by the global pandemic, but critically, those that owe the Bretton Woods institution and whose obligations fall due in the next two months.

The relief is a reprieve to the countries so that they can direct their scarce resources to this critical health emergency and economic recovery programmes.

As for Zambia, the country still owes the Briton Woods, but it’s obligations are not due for payment in the next two months.

Zambia’s Eurobonds debts are due to be paid in 2022 & 2024.

This makes the country ineligible for the relief, as the due date for payment is not within the two months category.

Meanwhile, the country’s external debt was estimated to have been standing at 11.20 billion for the financial period ending in December 2019. With the IMF and WB being the main loan providers.

According to Fitch ratings, it is the organisation’s view that Zambia faces a heightened probability of defaulting on the debts.

An increase in international reserve coverage or a fiscal adjustment that increase refinancing options could lead Fitch to take positive rating action.

Zambia’s 2020 Budget, approved in September 2019, called for narrowing the fiscal deficit to 5.5% of GDP.

However, the government’s inability to meet spending targets in 2019 highlights how difficult it will be to achieve any substantial narrowing of the deficit in 2020.

In a related matter, Zimbabwe’s Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, yesterday:

“Zimbabwe does not owe money to the IMF as we paid off loans with the world body.”

He said the relief was for countries that owe the IMF and are receiving relief on payments to the body in order to support the Covid-19 response.

While Zimbabwe is struggling with a US$2,2 billion debt to International Financial Institutions (IFIs). This include the World Bank and African Development Bank.

The country cleared its outstanding position of US$107,9 million with the IMF in October 2016. This makes the country technically unsuitable to receive relief funds.