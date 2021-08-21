By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone
THE results of this election came as a shock honestly, I did not see it coming, says Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans.
In an interview with The Mast, Evans who is also a member of the party’s central committee, has called for a meeting to look at where the former ruling party went wrong.
“I will be very honest with you. The results came out as a shock. I think we as the central committee need to reconvene so that we look at where we went wrong,” he said. “I say so because maybe some members of the central committee have a different view. But as Southern Province PF chairperson, honestly the results came as a shock, I did not see this coming.”
On the resignation of senior party members which includes former Southern Province minister and a member of the central committee Edify Hamukale, Evans said it was their democratic right and they cannot be forced to remain in the party if they did not wish to.
“It is there right. They are free to do that, it’s their own decision,” said Evans.
The PF lost the August 12 elections to the opposition UPND, with its presidential candidate Edgar Lungu polling 1,814,201 against
President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s 2,810,777.
Nothing came as a shock, you chose to be blinded by greed and politics of your own belly and failed to have a bigger picture of the suffering masses. Next time, your eyes go dim, use your bongobongo to see what the majority are seeing.
lawrence, it came as a shock because you people were so full of yourselves you failed to see the hunger desperation and fear you had unstilled in people that were not tightly connected with your party, let s hope you the blind can lead each other because we the people are blind now to you the plunders.
I WILL VOLUNTEER AN ANSWER FOR YOU ON WHERE YOU LOST IT
1) CADRES
2) CORRUPTION
3) THEFT OF PUBLIC RESOURCES
4) PRIDE
5) LAWLESSNESS
ETC