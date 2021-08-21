By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE results of this election came as a shock honestly, I did not see it coming, says Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans.

In an interview with The Mast, Evans who is also a member of the party’s central committee, has called for a meeting to look at where the former ruling party went wrong.

“I will be very honest with you. The results came out as a shock. I think we as the central committee need to reconvene so that we look at where we went wrong,” he said. “I say so because maybe some members of the central committee have a different view. But as Southern Province PF chairperson, honestly the results came as a shock, I did not see this coming.”

On the resignation of senior party members which includes former Southern Province minister and a member of the central committee Edify Hamukale, Evans said it was their democratic right and they cannot be forced to remain in the party if they did not wish to.

“It is there right. They are free to do that, it’s their own decision,” said Evans.

The PF lost the August 12 elections to the opposition UPND, with its presidential candidate Edgar Lungu polling 1,814,201 against

President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s 2,810,777.