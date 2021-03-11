SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

THE REWARDING SILENCE AFTER THIEVES,CRIMINALS AND OPPRESSORS UNDRESS YOUR WIFE IN PUBLIC

Circumstantial evidence, this the evidence that on its own cannot warrant a conviction. But, piecing it together with other pieces of evidence becomes real evidence and can help in the successful prosecution of a case.

A political Giant goes mute, with the silence he launches a breweries and on top of it his trucks are cleared to transport Mukula. One of the vehicle he owns is involved in an accident at Kasensele Gold mine.

You know what country men and women, this is what has killed our beautiful Zambia. We have freedom fighter claimants who in the day are holy men, and later on in the night they sit and eat with the devil and demons oppressing you. No matter what happens some of us we would rather choose to be killed by oppressors as they have attempted to do so on several occasions for speaking on your behalf than betraying the nation with blood moneys.

To you all opposition political leaders who does double standards! I’m watching very attentively and soon Zambians will know you. Mukula saga has deprived our poor citizens in the area where it was indigenously found an opportunity to come out of the poverty dungeon and how come a so called opposition(s), figures are beneficiaries including in the gold mine thievery. Opposition MPs who are benefiting in dark dungeon of plunderers,murderers and thieves you are as guilty as hell. Feel free to join thieves, murderers and plunderers than doing double standards.

Then circumstantially, you know someone is getting rewards for the silence. It may be nothing but, Mukula licence cannot be given to an opposition member for nothing, unless….. Mukula is a tree for a privileged few. Tell me you Zambians how can you feel if you were to that I Sikaile Sikaile has been given the contract to procure guns for the country from sudan? If this happens just know that I’m a new thief, murderer, criminal and demon of oppression in the nation. Darkness and light cannot be together.

I personally cannot receive money from a group that stripped my wife or girlfriend naked in public. I would rather reconcile with a man who commits adultery with my wife. At least I would say, she was willing. But, to undress her in public and I start receiving money from such a group, Where is the honour for a head of the House?

Like a story of a man who was given a million dollars for a rich man to sleep with his wife. It is all vanity.Zambia my beautiful country, let your people have foresight.

SIKAILE C. SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

