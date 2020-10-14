By Kasebamashila Kaseba

THE RICH SOCIALIST AND THE POOR CAPITALIST

Now and again, when I listen to socialists like Kabimba or M’membe or Musumali on radio, as I chanced M’membe this morning on Hot FM, Red Hot Breakfast, two points arise from the presenters or radio phone callers that is either suggestions of merging or alliance or pact of the like parties or how socialism is outdated for this time and for Zambia.

Firstly, the callers who dismiss socialism do seem to have proper understanding of either socialism or capitalism.

I know so because, socialism of the Socialist Party and liberalism of UPND are dismissed even by or especially the PF that is in fact both socialist and liberal.

In fact, the dismissive callers sound impoverished apologists of capitalism or at least poorer than M’membe himself.

I mean poor people or house niggers or house Bantu that supported extensions of capitalism in slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism.

In the independence month of October, 2020 and in a Eurobond indebted poor African country, how would one poor individual, as said poorer than M’membe the socialist can be the defender of capitalism over socialism is something.

As M’membe once answered in respecting an other’s ignorance, the ignorant think the right to ignorance is being right.

Otherwise, other than the contradictions of the engagement of rich socialism and poor capitalism, what has failed and where it has failed is capitalism in Zambia.

Thus the default position for Pan Africans and Zambia is socialism as independence was from capitalism itself and its failures.

On the other hand, M’membe thinks it is also important to declare his religion or denomination as Catholic even by third generation birth. That should not factor much.

Let religion be private and public policy.

Further, the church has partnered capitalism in slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism or opposition of socialism including the simple argument that human are born equal.

The church and socialism preach the same message except the church has been captured or sold out to capitalism.

The record of the church on the rivalry between capitalism and socialism just as on poverty is not a proud one.

Therefore, M’membe the president after M’membe the editor must work on selling the politician and socialism against capitalism more than religion and Catholicism to the poor as the poor giving unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar than Caesar giving unto the poor what belongs to the poor is the indefensible Catholic capitalist or colonialist message.

Unfortunately, Catholicism as the system was not as much part of the liberation theology or liberation itself as M’membe is undertaking for Zambians from personality-cult-and-hero worship of leaders who should be servants.

In the end, perhaps democracy is better as Catholic in vox populi vox dei more than Protestants in all (earthly) leadership is anointed of God.