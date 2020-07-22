WE EXPOSE THE 2021 RIGGING FRAUD PLAN THROUGH FRAUDULENT VOTER REGISTRATION

The rigging of the 2021 Elections is already underway, we’ll simplify it here ;

PHASE 1 – MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NRC’S IN PERCEIVED PF STRONGHOLDS SINCE DECEMBER 2019

The National Registration Office under the Ministry of Home Affairs commenced issuance of NRC’S in perceived PF strongholds. They have been issuing NRC’S in these areas because they want to boost Voter numbers in these areas and suppress Voter numbers in areas where the PF is weak.

NRC’S are also being issued to children under 16 years old to boost Voter numbers in those areas.

This exercise has been going on for 8 months now in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

Even Davies Mwila confessed to this 4 months ago in a PF meeting that over 50,000 NRC’S had been issued by the PF in Chief Mibenge’s chiefdom.

The PF has issued hundreds of thousands if not a million or more NRC’S in these areas.

PHASE 2 – ECZ ONLINE REGISTRATION OF VOTERS

The National Registration Office has now developed an online database of the NRC’S that have been issued in these 4 provinces.

This electronic file can now easily be passed to ECZ to print voters cards for the people who were issued NRC’S, some of whom are children and even foreign nationals living along the Congo and Malawi border.

The ECZ has now introduced an online Voter registration system without consulting stakeholders and political parties. This is the beginning of phase 2.

Under this system, a Voter who registers online only has to upload their details, NRC and passport photos onto the ECZ website from their phone and they are automatically registered as a Voter.

They DON’T NEED TO REGISTER THEIR FINGERPRINTS which is a critical safeguard and security feature of the old system. They want to remove this requirement, this means that one person can attempt to register as a Voter multiple times.

After registering online you only need to go to the registration centre to collect your card without proper verification mechanisms like fingerprint authentication.

What’s going to happen is ECZ will print hundreds of thousands of voters cards for the people in these villages in these 4 provinces and then claim that they registered online.

But the truth is they didn’t register online, the ECZ would have acquired the electronic file to print these cards from the National Registration Office officials that are complicit in this plan.

The children who have been given NRC’S and voters cards will not have to physically present themselves at a Voter registration office. Everything has been done for them.

You will only see these children on election day coming to vote and no one will stop them because they will have NRC’S and voters cards.

You will see alot of voters cards having the same photographs as the NRC, which is supposed to be impossible because these are two different institutions. But you will see it as a common occurrence in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

PHASE 3 – DELAYED ISSUANCE OF NRC’S IN OPPOSITION STRONGHOLDS

The National Registration Office will limit the number of NRC’S issued in opposition strongholds. There will be very few mobile registration centres in Southern, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Western, Central and North Western Provinces. You will see machines breaking down, not working or them saying that materials for printing NRC’S have run out. But you won’t see the same problems happening in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

PHASE 4 – SHORT VOTER REGISTRATION PERIOD OF ONLY 30 DAYS.

In previous election cycles, Voter registration has always been for a period of 90 days.

This time the ECZ has stubbornly refused saying it will only be for 30 days.

They want very few people to register as voters in the opposition strongholds to limit the number of voters.

The perceived PF strongholds don’t need a long registration period because the cards would have already been printed for them and issued to the people who received NRC’S.

You will also see fewer Voter registration centres in the opposition strongholds.

RESULT

The results of this fraudulent process that we will see when they complete it in November is that ;

1: Extremely high new Voter registration numbers in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

2: Extremely low Voter registrations numbers in Southern, Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central, Western and North Western Provinces.

You will see a province like Luapula or Eastern having numbers as high as Lusaka and Copperbelt in terms of Voter registration yet the population of Luapula is only half that of Lusaka.

This will give the PF an artificial boost going into the 2021 elections.

Be on the look out for voters cards like these, which have the same face on the NRC. They will be issued fraudulently.

We implore the people of Zambia and all opposition parties to reject online Voter registration.

REJECT IT THE SAME WAY WE’VE REJECTED BILL 10.

Every person should be required to present themselves before a Voter registration centre, they need to register their fingerprints, and they should physically be verified by a Voter registration officer.

WE ARE SAYING NO TO ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION, IT’S A FRAUDULENT PROCESS AND WE WILL NOT ACCEPT IT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. -NDC Media