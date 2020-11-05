With a lot of pomp, fanfare, arrogance, and a mouth bristling with lies and deception, Justice minister Given Lubinda tried to con the people of Zambia into amending their constitution so that the Patriotic Front party would maintain its political hegemony over the nation. We saw through it all. After reviewing the so-called draft constitution Lubinda had caused to be adopted at the so-called National Dialogue Forum, the consensus was nearly unanimous that there was something fishy with that document. The people of Zambia quickly caught on to the lies and started exposing the schemes of Zambia’s enemies.

Bill 10 was going to change the way Zambians elected their parliamentarians. Not that the constitution will spell out how, but this vital duty will be left in the hands of a simple majority in Parliament. Parliament, by simple majority vote, would be changing the composition of Parliament for a song, at least if Bill 10 had passed.

Zambians noted that Bill 10 was not going to do what Lubinda had been lying about. This idea that Bill 10 will somehow make it easy for youth, women and the disabled to be members of parliament. When Zambians perused through the document – they found no section in Bill 10 that had mentioned women, youth, or the disabled. It was all lies that Lubinda and a cadre of pseudo-intellectual quacks had tried to cook up. The people of Zambia were alerted to this deception, and they quickly mobilised.

Once they had smelled the coffee or depending on the situation, the tobwa, the Patriotic Front wanted to change tact. It now claimed that despite the Bill 10 document adopted by the NDF, this particular document was going to be subjected to the parliamentary select committee. The PF, of course, lied that the resolutions of the select committee will now become the “new bill”. The reaction was swift and [un]relenting – the people of Zambia went to the Nakacinda parliamentary committee and rejected a bulk of Bill 10. Nakacinda and his committee had to come up with a report that completely undermined Bill 10.

Nevertheless, we all knew that Nakacinda’s committee report had no bearing whatsoever on Given Lubunda and President Lungu’s cabinet. Pushed to a corner, Lubinda had to admit that in fact, there was only one Bill on the floor of the house – it was the original Bill 10 and not the Nakacinda Report. The clarity was beneficial to the people of Zambia. And all the doubting Thomases had now been convinced that Mr Lubinda and President Lungu were still committed to Bill 10 despite the Nakacinda Report. Again, it was the people of Zambia that kept on the pressure.

Just as the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to unfold in Zambia, the PF government had known that they had no numbers to pass Bill 10. Still, they tried to continue in their ways of conning the people of Zambia. At a press conference called with several other ministers – Mr Lubinda claimed that cabinet had sat, and had decided to make some amendments to Bill 10 to Parliament. The new document was called “Bill 10 with Parliamentary Amendments”. This new document, Lubinda claimed, was going to be the new Bill 10. Zambians again woke up to this lie. They reacted very profusely.

Zambians told Mr Lubinda that there is no provision under the law under which the PF cabinet can gazette a new Bill when the original Bill has not been withdrawn from the floor of the house. This latest attempt to gazette this new Bill 10 was just a way to entrench the kelenka document. This was not going to be acceptable to the people of Zambia. You cannot cure through gazetting, that which can only be cured through common sense dialogue with all the concerned parties.

When it was President Lungu’s turn to speak about Bill 10, he made it clear to Parliament that he and his group of magicians in PF would shove Bill 10 through the throats of parliamentarians whether the opposition wanted it or not. The President was not just a shadowy figure pushing Bill 10 through the apparitions – on that day he came in the light as the Bill 10 mastermind. At this point, the people of Zambia were fed up. Bill 10’s evil was apparent for all to see – re-introduce deputy ministers, keep ministers in power beyond the dissolution of Parliament, give cabinet and the ruling party freedom to borrow kaloba without parliamentary oversight. And for the kick of it, make the Attorney General, who serves at the pleasure of the President have a constitutionally protected tenure that is tied to the tenure of the President. Bill 10 was full of bizarre things like that.

Towards the dying days of October 2020, the Patriotic Front’s parliamentary deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulu sounded the alarm to the people of Zambia – he claimed that the PF caucus had an additional 10 MPs from the opposition UPND that will be voting to advance Bill 10 to second reading. However, the leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu was swift in reaction. There was no such agreement, and the UPND caucus was solidly behind the people of Zambia to resist Bill 10.

October 29, 2020, came. Parliament sat. The Speaker called the vote. And 105 MPs voted to advance Bill 10 to second reading. The PF government needed 111 votes. With a sigh of relief, the Speaker called the vote, and Bill 10 had fallen. You could see the jubilation from the people of Zambia. Sporadic songs and dances erupted across the country. With the gift of Facebook Live, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema led his causes into some celebration and perhaps, from what I saw, some manchancha dances. NDC party leader Chishimba Kambwili equally took to Facebook Live- Bill 10 has fallen, he stated because of the arrogance of Given Lubinda and his cabinet.

The following day on October 30, 2020, we all waited to hope for the President to address the nation since a critical part of his agenda had failed. Bill 10 was not that important to him, perhaps. Had it been, he would have at least addressed the people. But anyway – when opening a bridge in Lusaka, the President’s frustration was there for all to see. “Utupuba”, he claimed, cannot appreciate all the excellent work that the Patriotic Front had been doing. He forgot perhaps to look himself in the mirror and answer the question of why despite his speech in parliament arrogantly claiming that he will still pass Bill 10 – Bill 10 had failed to materialise. Perhaps utupuba had made it clear to him that Bill 10 was not going to be supported by the people of Zambia.

The people of Zambia must be commended for standing strong against the PF’s manoeuvres. In addition to that, one Jack Mwiimbu must be commended as well. A lawyer by profession, Mr Mwiimbu shepherded his parliamentary caucus strictly and firmly drawing sharp contracts to Mr Given Lubinda under who arrogant tutelage Bill 10 breathed its last. Lubinda was not even polite enough to tell us when and where he would be holding isambo lya mfwa.

