04/08/20

THE RISE IN THE NUMBERS OF COVID19 INFECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN CAUSED BY PRESIDENT LUNGU AND HIS FRIENDS.

What was witnessed yesterday at the commissioning of the flyover bridge in Makeni is not new nor strange to us. This kind of behavior has been going on for sometime now among the members of PF at all levels, starting from the branch through to the national level where leadership is mostly expected to be provided.



It’s like the head of state is so pleased to see the rate of covid19 infections rise in the country, because if not, we could have seen a lot of restraint from the president and his friends in their conduct looking at how the numbers of not only infections but deaths are escalating. There is no doubt that the surge in the numbers of Covid19 infections in the country today have been caused by the head state and his friends in govt due to their uncaring, reckless and irresponsible behavior!



For instance, we saw those PF thugs here in Lusaka recently who gathered in thousands to protest over the Monze fiasco without considering the health guidelines. We also saw several other ministers conducting huge meetings on the copperbelt and other places without adhering to Covid19 health measures, case in point, ‘ Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo’ in his constituency before he got infected with the virus himself!

At National level, we saw the head of state in Western province a fortnight ago addressing again a huge gathering at the airport and other places without any regard for the health guidelines which he himself has been preaching to the nation about. Before that he was in Luapula addressing similar crowds without a mention on the need to observe coronavirus health guidelines to his audience to prevent the spread of the disease.



This shoud not be strange or a surprise to any of us, this actually highlights the kind of leadership we have given to ourselves as a country and we should brace ourselves for more to come. This is a kind of leadership that is so hell bent on maintaining political power at all costs. They take advantage of any event or situation, be it noble or otherwise provided it gives them some political millage. To them it does not matter whether the situation is threatening the lives of citizens but as long as it has some political benefits, they go for it with impunity!

It is now about time that Zambians, those that are still in a slumber to wake up and realize that this PF leadership does not mean well, it does not care about our wellbeing, it does not care about our welfare and as such it has to be gotten rid of immediately before we all drown with covid19 which they themselves have inflicted on us!

ISSUED BY:

OTIS BWALYA, YOUTH SPOKESPERSON.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.

Cont: 0966753300