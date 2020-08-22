By Sikaike C Sikaile

THE RULE BY CRIMINALS, THIEVES AND OPPRESSORS; HAS PROMPTED ZAMBIANS TO APPRECIATE MWANAWASA’S RULE

This year marks exactly thirteen years since the demise of Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, SC. And on this years memorial of his death, given a chance, even at gun point to choose who to honour as my leader between Edgar Lungu and Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, I would still salute Mwanawasa for respecting the constitution of Zambia and the rule of law.

His memorial matters most today in majority Zambians lives after we have tested what pathetic leadership of thieves and criminals is all about.

Recalling very well, Mwanawasa, upheld the constitution of Zambia with dignity, integrity and honour as prescribed in the supreme law of the land (constitution) he is one person who proved to the nation that building confidence in citizens is possible. Under his reign, he formed the Task Force against corruption and we saw public resources being protected.

The man meant his words, and I remember how he declared Zambia a political violence free nation by not taking sides like it is today under Lungu’s regime were thugs are the most feared.

To be honest, I am sickened by the recent trending news about this PF thug commonly known as Jay Jay Banda, who state house is protecting. My sources from state house have disclosed that Lungu instructed the police to give the thug a police bond and reduce the charge.

Listening to Jay Jay, just after commenting on this unwarranted police armament made me lose my emotional.The things Lungu and his thugs are doing to our nation are sickeningly and deteriorating at an adrenal nosedive.

Nothing seems to make sense any more under these criminals. A wealth country like Zambia deserves better. However, if we all think properly and do the needful next year, we can have another sound mind leader like Mwanawasa, or even better.

Sequentially, I earlier on watched late Mwanawasa’s will, then followed the armament display and later on watched Jay-Jay’s interview- God help us! While we can’t question God’s wisdom, Mwanawasa, even in his graveyard has proven to us that he was a unique man who really wanted the best for our country.

His vision for a better Zambia should be plucked from the jaws of this misdirection we are heading into before it’s completely swallowed by these “ba chimbwi no plan characters”.

As citizens, we should not relent and let go of our nation to the dogs. We need to unite and give mother Zambia the best she deserves.

These blatant facts we keep bringing out every day would have attracted a public constitutional salvage under normal circumstances if only right minds were in charge of our nation.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist