THE RULING ON THE NO CASE TO ANSWER IN THE ROMEO KANGOMBE MATTER SET FOR TOMORROW

Chinsali – 16/12/20

Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata has set Thursday December 17th,2020 as date for the ruling on whether Sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has a case to answer or not in a matter where he stands charged with abduction and assault of two police officers.

On tuesday,the prosecution led by states advocate Dickson Mbao closed their case after calling a total of 4 state witnesses to testify.

Mr.Kangombe is represented by Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri both of Malambo and Company.

Magistrate Malata is tomorrow expected to either acquit the Sesheke lawmaker of all charges or place him on his defence.

If placed on his defence,Mr.Kangombe can either decide to give sworn evidence,call witnesses or invoke his constitutional right to remain silent.

According to the indictment before court,Mr. Kangombe is in the first charge facing two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14th,2020 contrary to section 253 and 255 of the penal code CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr.Kangombe is in the second charge facing two counts of assault of the said two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal code.

