THE SALE OF INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL IN LIVINGSTONE MET GRZ AND WORLD BANK BENCHMARKS – FORMER WORLD BANK SPECIALIST

LUSAKA – 03/09/20

The sale of livingstone’s intercontinental hotel met all government of Zambia and world bank set benchmarks and approval,says former world bank country procurement specialist George Sikazwe.

Mr.Sikazwe who supervised the procurement and disbursement of World Bank supported projects including the privatisation process said the sell was given a clean bill of success by both the global bank and the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Addressing a media briefing this morning following a heightened campaign on the involvement of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in the process by Edith Nawakwi,Mr.Sikazwe wondered why it has taken the FDD leader more than 20 years to raise a red light on the process she supervised.

“Both the world and the Zambian government had strict milestones and benchmarks set out in the privatisation which both consultants and bidding firms were supposed to adhere to.The Government came up with procurement benchmarks which were approved by the World Bank.Madam Nawakwi as Finance Minister had a leading role in ensuring that the benchmarks were respected and adhered to by consultants and it is sad that the discussion is taking a political undertone”,he said.

He further added that the fact that both the World Bank and Zambian Government cleared the sale and the consultant who happened to be Grant Thornton was paid it’s fee in full means that all benchmarks were met in the procurement of the Hotel.

Mr.Sikazwe further said the sale of the Hotel to Sun group of hotels and the subsequent investment portfolio injected by the new investor led to the awakening of Livingstone’s tourism potential to a point where it is regarded as one of the best global tourism destination.

