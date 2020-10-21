THE SAVAGERY CONDUCT OF ZAMBIA POLICE WILL NOT SILENCE US

ONCE again, the ZAMBIAN WOMAN has had her dignity violated, her character slaughtered and her beauty insulted following the brutal arrest of Carol Kambwili and Chanda Kambwili who are NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and daughter respectively.

The loss of a strong voice on this matter by those in Government is worrisome, especially that the *noise within the silence* in the Patriotic Front spells loads of guilty and shame.

It is concerning that the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Inonge Wina; a WOMAN, is as silent as a cold grave; saying nothing about what has befallen Mrs Kambwili and daughter, Chanda.

And First Lady, Ester Lungu; a WOMAN, has looked away in deafening silence and completely incapable to uphold the dignity, character and beauty of the Zambian woman that she represents.

The Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister, Godfridah Sumaili; a WOMAN, has opted not to speak on a morally hot issue as if her tongue is stuck to the roof of her mouth.

As for Government Spokesperson who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dora Siliya; a WOMAN, yet as expected, she has decided to ignore the vicious arrest of her ‘enemies’ by the Police.

Shockingly, PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri; a WOMAN, has strangely lost her big voice on such a big and topical issue. Unless it were Hakainde Hichilema, her volume could have already reached the sky.

The Police Spokesperson, Ester Katongo; a WOMAN, yet she has decided to whiplash the Human Rights Commission for a timely and correct position on the savagery conduct of the Zambia Police service!

In African tradition, a boy can run about in a village, naked; NOT a GIRL; that’s how much the womenfolk are respected in this part of the world.

Therefore, the Police must apologize to the ZAMBIAN WOMAN for publicly violating her dignity, slaughtering her character and insulting her beauty in the brutal arrest of Kambwili’s wife, Carol and daughter, Chanda.

*Mwango Wamapembwe*

21/10/2020

_*Checkmate*_